Home News Gloria Estefan on the power of prayer, play and the ageless spirit of 'Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie' (exclusive)

When eight-time Grammy Award-winning songstress Gloria Estefan reflects on the power of prayer, she does so not as an abstract concept but as a lived reality.

After the bus accident in 1990 that left her with a broken back and an uncertain future, she recalled feeling something she had never experienced before: the sensation of being carried by the prayers of others.

“I could feel people’s prayers like I was connected to an energy source,” Estefan, now 68, told The Christian Post. “I channeled those prayers into my body. It helped me heal. And it wasn’t until I experienced that that I really understood how much power we have collectively to create the world we’re living in, to put positive things into the world. To this very day, I do pray a lot. My fans are very connected that way, and it’s about praying for good for someone else.”

“It’s all about putting love and positivity into the world,” she added. “That’s what keeps me young. That’s what keeps me grounded.”

That spiritual conviction continues to shape Estefan’s work, including her latest turn as Grandma Gigi in “Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie,” a family-friendly, feature-length expansion of the beloved preschool series.

For Estefan, who grew up Catholic, taking part in a family film marked a way to contribute something “empowering, uplifting and optimistic” into the cultural landscape.

Since its debut in 2021, “Gabby’s Dollhouse” has become one of Netflix’s most-watched children’s series, sparking a franchise of toys, books, live shows and even theme park attractions.

Now, DreamWorks Animation is bringing the phenomenon to theaters with “Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie,” directed by Ryan Crego ("Arlo the Alligator Boy").

The live-action/animation hybrid follows Gabby (Laila Lockhart Kraner) and her grandmother Gigi (Estefan) on a road trip to “Cat Francisco,” where they discover that Gabby’s beloved dollhouse has fallen into the hands of Vera (Kristen Wiig), a quirky cat enthusiast. The story blends playful imagination with cinematic spectacle, scaling up the show’s central themes of creativity, resilience and childlike wonder.

For Kraner, who has voiced and embodied Gabby since the show’s inception, the transition to the big screen felt natural.

“I wouldn’t be the same person I am today without Gabby,” she said. “Her positivity, her resilience, her growth mindset, she’s someone kids can look up to. What I loved about the movie is that we see Gabby in moments of uncertainty, and this time it’s her grandma who becomes that voice of reason. It’s really special to see that generational relationship come to life.”

One of the film’s central messages is that childlike wonder should not fade with age, a theme both Estefan, a grandmother herself, and Kraner said they take to heart.

“I firmly believe that our spirits are ageless,” Estefan said. “Creativity has kept me connected to that magic; writing songs, working on a musical with my daughter, playing with my grandson. My grandmother was the same way; she kept the magic alive in the kitchen, making food that was like art. There’s no reason to let that sense of wonder go by the wayside. We have to hold onto the idea that all possibilities exist for our entire lives.”

Kraner echoed that sentiment, noting that her job as an actress is rooted in play.

“That’s my whole thing, to play pretend, but make it real,” she said. “Kids do that so naturally. I still do it all the time. I play mermaids with my sister at the beach, or hide-and-seek with my dogs. I don’t think there’s an age limit on having fun. Why would we ever give that up?”

Estefan’s participation in “Gabby’s Dollhouse” coincided with major personal and professional milestones. This year, she marked 50 years since she first joined the Miami Sound Machine and celebrated the release of Raíces, her first Spanish-language album in 18 years, which has already produced two No. 1 singles.

Even in a landmark year, she said, she told CP she remains committed to balance, prioritizing her family life ahead of her career.

“My family has always been number one,” Estefan said. “I’ve been lucky to bring them along with me in my work, but there comes a moment where you have to decide what’s most important. The movie actually filmed during the only month I had free all year. I thought, do I really want to take this on? But the message was so important, and the chance to reach a new audience while celebrating the grandmother–grandchild relationship, that made it an easy yes.”

Those values, she added, are rooted in her faith. “If I’m going to contribute something to the world, I want it to uplift people,” she said. “The power of prayer and the power of music are what carried me through my hardest moments. That’s what I want to give back.”

Kraner, who began playing Gabby when she was still a teenager, also weighed in on the responsibility that comes with being a role model for young viewers, particularly girls navigating the pressures of comparison and social media.

“However hard it may seem, focus on what makes you feel confident and happy,” she said. “You never know what someone else is going through, so don’t measure yourself against them. Spend time with people who make you feel like your best self, your family, your real friends. That’s when you’ll feel most secure in your identity.”

Estefan, who raised her own children before the era of smartphones, said social media and the constant influx of information present both a challenge and opportunity for today’s families.

“I told my grandson, ‘Baby, you’re either living your life or reading about someone else living theirs. There’s no option, you have to live your life,’” she said. “So many things online aren’t even real. Focus on doing things, not just scrolling about them.”

Beyond its playful songs and colorful characters, “Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie” emphasizes the importance of being fully present with children.

“Some of my favorite memories of my mom were when she would just get on the floor and play with us,” Estefan said. “In today’s world, parents are working so hard, and sometimes both have to work. But whatever time you do spend with your child, be there 100 percent. One hour of quality time is worth more than seven hours in the same room doing separate things.”

Kraner said she hopes the film will remind audiences, children and adults alike, of the beauty of childlike wonder and that imagination is not a stage to grow out of.

“Kids don’t have any problem creating whole worlds out of nothing,” she said. “We want this movie to remind people that you don’t have to lose that just because you’re older. The spark, the magic, the inner child, it’s always within you.”

“Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie” hits theaters on Sept. 26.