‘God has another angel,’ says wife of Broadway star Nick Cordero who died from COVID-19

By Jeannie Law, Christian Post Reporter
Nick Cordero and his wife, Amanda Kloots, seen in a photo shared in April 2020. | Instagram/ Amanda Kloots via screenshot

Broadway star Nick Cordero died Sunday after battling COVID-19 and his wife, Amanda Kloots, says he is now with God. 

The grieving spouse shared the news in a post on Instagram.

“God has another angel in heaven now,” Kloots wrote. “My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth.”

The 41-year-old actor had been in the intensive care unit due to coronavirus complications. He stayed there for three months before his passing. While in the ICU Cordero had his right leg amputated and was given a temporary pacemaker. Ultimately, he succumbed to the virus. 

Last week, Kloots shared that her husband needed a double lung transplant due to damage caused by COVID-19. 

“My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician,” she continued in her post. 

The grieving wife concluded by thanking his doctor and everyone who supported them during this difficult time. 

“You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3 p.m. everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, ‘they’ll give you hell but don’t you let them kill your light, not without a fight. Live your life,’ I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man,” she ended.

Throughout Cordero’s battle, Kloots actively petitioned fans to pray for his recovery.

"Prayer warriors please pray that his body gets stronger. Please pray that his Ph levels normalize. Please pray that he can get off blood pressure medicines. I believe in the power of prayer," she pleaded online. 

The fitness instructor also quoted Bible verses, writing, "'Whatever you ask for in prayer you will receive if you have faith.' — Matthew 21:22."



