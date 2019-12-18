God is going to end impeachment, give Trump another term, Bethel’s Kris Vallotton prophesies

Kris Vallotton, senior associate leader of Bethel Church and co-founder of Bethel School of Supernatural Ministry in Redding, California says God wants President Donald Trump to have another term in office and is going to end the impeachment process in a way that’s “not gonna be pretty.”

“I believe that the Lord is gonna step into the impeachment process. I mean I know it’s gonna happen. It’s not gonna be pretty but it’s gonna be over. Because the Lord is making a decree,” Vallotton declared in a prophetic word during a recent message billed “Sovereign Providence,” posted to the church’s website on Dec. 8.

On Wednesday, President Trump faces becoming the third president in American history to be formally charged with impeachment.

Vallotton, who described "sovereign providence" as a season when God decides to simply take over, said the current political climate is ripe for such a move.

“This is not about politics. I’m so sorry if it feels that way. I know how it could. Everybody in the front row knows me. It’s not about politics. If the Lord gave me this word about President Obama I would stand here and give it and I have done so before. This decree, the Lord is gonna step in sovereignly. He’s gonna bring it to a close. And it’s gonna be ugly but it’s gonna be the Lord,” Vallotton said.

“And I believe the Lord’s gonna give him [President Trump] another term. I believe it because … the Lord wants it. Cause the Lord wants it,” he said.

He said even though people may not fully understand why God would want to keep Trump in office they should just trust that there is a greater plan.

“Listen. Here’s what I’ve learned in my 14 years of being in D.C. Put your head down. Listen. Keep going. Put your head down. Listen. Keep going. Because trying to figure it all out when you’re in the middle of it is way too confusing for humans,” he explained.

“You don’t wanna be the one resisting a movement at this time. You can in grace-filled times because there’s lots of latitude. I just know we all live in tons of latitude. We’ve all got it really wrong and God just brings it around and we’re like, God’s so good. But then there are these moments when God says ‘get out of the way.’ And suddenly you realize, I don’t have an angry God, but sometimes God gets angry,” he said.

Vallotton started his message pointing out three recent prophecies he got from God.

“I am commissioned by God to do this today. I had three dreams in one night,” he explained, noting that the first one he had sent him to the book of Jeremiah.

“And it’s the prophecy where God says to the priests and the prophets, I am sick and tired of what’s happening here because you are polluting my house. And he rebukes the priests and the prophets for strengthening the hands of those who commit adultery and fornication and homosexuality. And he says to them, I am sick of you strengthening the people that do evil so that they don’t repent. Jeremiah 23, read it for yourself,” he said.

He said he went back to sleep, then woke up and God led him to Isaiah 19, which is about Egypt.

“I wake up Isaiah 19, God says Egypt is arrogant, prideful, and I’m gonna slap them down and I’m gonna knock ‘em down, and I’m gonna step on them and stomp them. I’m putting it in my words. You know, he’s going to humble them.

“And then it says after that they’re gonna turn around. And the Egyptians are gonna call out for me and I’m gonna send them a champion and a savior and I’m gonna deliver them. And not only am I gonna deliver them but I’m gonna bring the Egyptians right into the middle of my court. They’re gonna make friends with the Assyrians who are following me. They’re gonna make friends with the Israelis who’re following me. And they are going to be in the middle of everything I do and I’m gonna move on them sovereignly and they’re gonna serve me …,” Vallotton said.

He later asked his congregation if they knew the Babylonian King Nebuchadnezzar who destroyed Jerusalem. Pointing to Jeremiah 27:5, he explained that despite Nebuchadnezzar’s sins, God called him his servant in whom he took pleasure.

“Now I don’t know if you know much about this guy. This is the leader of Babylon which even in the book of Revelation, Babylon is the icon for evil. This guy, was the king. He went into Israel. He destroyed Jerusalem and Judah, destroyed Solomon’s temple, and took 10,000 POWs captive and brought them into Babylon. Then he set up statues. This is the story of Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego, the story of Daniel. All of that surrounds Nebuchadnezzar. He creates a statue for himself and everyone has to worship the statue during the worship session. When the musicians are playing its bow down and worship the statue time,” he explained.

“This is this whole story. He’s killed thousands of believers. And God goes, I like him. He’s my friend. Then in the fourth chapter of Daniel, he has an encounter with God. Seven years, he becomes mentally ill for seven years and at the end of seven years God heals his mind and he recants following all those other Gods and he decrees, the God of Daniel shall be served or you will be killed,” he continues.

He then appeared to compare President Trump to Nebuchadnezzar.

“My point is this, God chooses Nebuchadnezzar and says he’s my friend, he’s my servant before he’s born. God looks at people differently than we do. The church thinks that God’s for Republicans or Democrats, or independents or socialists, capitalists. I’d like to suggest that it’s time for us to step up and have our loyalty be to the kingdom. I’d like to suggest that if you have a political spirit that you’re gonna miss this Kairos moment because it will not be defined by the aisle,” Vallotton said.

“The year before President Obama became president the Lord said to me, ‘Mr. Obama is gonna be President of the United States.’ I’m like, Ok. Those weren’t my thoughts and I from this podium, said I love President Obama, he’s not the president, he’s my president. And lots of our people did not like that but I said I’m not talking about liking his policies, I’m talking about doing what the Lord told us to do and he said that we’re to love the people that are over us and that we’re to pray for them. And I intend to do that,” the Bethel Church leader said.

“The Lord gave me a prophetic word for President Trump. Isaiah 54:11 [-17] — 'O afflicted one, storm-tossed and not comforted, behold, I will set your stones in antimony, and lay your foundations with sapphires … No weapon formed against you shall prosper, And every tongue which rises against you in judgment you shall condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord, and their righteousness is from Me, Says the Lord,'” he added.