Trump says Pelosi 'offending Americans of faith' by saying she prays for him, calls it untrue

President Donald Trump has taken issue with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s recent comment that she prays for him, claiming that what she said was “untrue.”

In a letter sent to Speaker Pelosi on Tuesday centered on the impeachment debate, President Trump briefly addressed Pelosi’s comments about praying for him.

“Even worse than offending the Founding Fathers, you are offending Americans of faith by continually saying ‘I pray for the President,’ when you know this statement is not true, unless it is meant in a negative sense,” wrote Trump.

Christine Pelosi, author and daughter of Speaker Pelosi, took to social media to denounce the letter and to make her own comment on the prayer issue.

“Whew this angry, nasty, lying screed by President Trump to Speaker Pelosi is really concerning. We’d better pray harder for his well-being,” she tweeted.

Earlier this month, after Pelosi announced that the House was moving forward with Articles of Impeachment against the president, a reporter asked her if she hated the president.

Pelosi took issue with the question, responding that “as a Catholic, I resent your using the word ‘hate’ in a sentence that addresses me. I don’t hate anyone.”

“I was raised in a way that is full — a heart full of love — and always pray for the president. And I still pray for the president. I pray for the president all the time,” she added, as reported by The Washington Post.

Trump’s comment in the letter about Pelosi praying for him echoed a tweet he posted earlier this month in response to Pelosi’s remark, denying that she was honest about her prayer practices.

“Nancy Pelosi just had a nervous fit. She hates that we will soon have 182 great new judges and sooo much more. Stock Market and employment records. She says she ‘prays for the President.’ I don’t believe her, not even close. Help the homeless in your district Nancy,” tweeted Trump.

On Dec. 7, NBC's "Saturday Night Live" showed a comedy sketch about Pelosi praying for Trump in response to the incident.

Trump’s response to Pelosi saying she prayed for him comes just before the House prepares to vote on Wednesday on the Articles of Impeachment.

If the articles pass the House, they will be sent to the Senate, who will oversee the trial, which will be presided on by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

Wednesday morning, Trump asked Americans to pray for him.

"Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!" he tweeted.