Home News 'God shielded him': 49ers receiver's mom thanks the Lord after son miraculously survives shooting

The mother of a San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver who was shot in the chest during an armed robbery is thankful that "God shielded him" from death as he has been released from the hospital after just one day.

In a statement posted to X Saturday, the San Francisco 49ers of the National Football League announced that wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot in an attempted robbery that afternoon. The team indicated that "he sustained a bullet wound to his chest and is in serious but stable condition."

In a Facebook post Saturday, Pearsall's mother, Erin, repeatedly gave thanks to God as she provided an update about the condition of her "baby boy."

"First and far most I want to thank GOD for protecting my baby boy. He is extremely lucky, GOD shielded him," she wrote.

"He was shot in the chest and it exited out his back," she added. "Thanks be to GOD it missed his vital organs. He is in good spirits right now. Life is so precious my friends. Please love [each other.] My son was spared today by the grace of GOD."

Erin Pearsall concluded her message with a call to "please pray for my baby" accompanied by an emoji of praying hands and a heart emoji.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, the incident that left Pearsall injured took place Saturday afternoon in the "area of Geary Street and Grant Avenue."

The department noted that "one of the subjects attempted to rob" Pearsall and a "physical altercation" between the two took place that left both the suspect and the victim injured.

In its Saturday update about the robbery, the local police department did not provide any additional information about the suspect beyond indicating that he was in custody. San Francisco's Democratic District Attorney Brooke Jenkins released a statement on the investigation Tuesday, identifying the suspect as a minor.

The unnamed juvenile has been charged with "attempted murder, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and attempted second-degree robbery."

"Because of the public safety risk posed, prosecutors will seek to have the suspect held in custody," Jenkins said.

On Sunday, the 49ers posted an update about Pearsall's status, noting that he was "released from the hospital this afternoon."

The team thanked local law enforcement, emergency responders and San Francisco General Hospital staff who treated him.

49ers General Manager John Lynch elaborated on Pearsall's condition at a press conference Tuesday.

"By the grace of God, Ricky Pearsall is here with the team and doing really well," he said.

"It's nothing short of miraculous that he came out of this as good as he did," Lynch added. "This really makes you stop and reflect on how precious life is."

Pearsall was drafted by the 49ers in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft after playing college football for the Arizona State University Sun Devils and the University of Florida Gators.

Based on his previous social media posts, the faith displayed by Pearsall's mother extends to the athlete himself.

In an X post from late last year highlighting his intention to declare for the NFL Draft, the athlete proclaimed, "Thank you Lord for the countless blessings." He included three sets of praying hands emojis.

In a longer statement accompanying the post, Pearsall expressed gratitude to his "lord and savior Jesus Christ."

For now, Pearsall will remain on the sidelines for the first 49ers games of the new NFL season, which kicks off Monday as the team is slated to face off against the New York Jets.

The team added Pearsall to its non-football injury list on Monday. This means that Pearsall will sit out for at least the first four weeks of the season as he recovers from the shooting.