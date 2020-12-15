Golfer Amy Olson relies on Lord's strength, finishes second at US Open Golfer Amy Olson relies on Lord's strength, finishes second at US Open

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Making her fourth start in the U.S. Women’s Open, and 147th career LPGA start, Amy Olson started strong. Strengthened by a hole-in-one on the 16th hole, she held the lead after Thursday’s first round.

>> Subscribe to Sports Spectrum Magazine for more stories where sports and faith connect <<

After the conclusion of Saturday’s third round, she found herself just one stroke off the lead, very much in contention for her first pro victory. Her husband, Grant, who is the linebackers coach at North Dakota State (their alma mater), had flown into Houston for the weekend to watch his wife compete at Champions Golf Club.

By Sunday morning, however, Grant had left. He flew home after learning of the unexpected death of his father, Lee.

Heartbroken, Amy continued on at the U.S. Open. Sunday’s action was delayed by rain, so the final round took place Monday. Though she didn’t win, Amy finished strong. At 2-under-par, Olson tied for second, just one stroke behind winner A Lim Kim. It marks Olson’s second runner-up finish at a major tournament.

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

In speaking with the media afterward, Olson acknowledged feeling very weak the past few days, but said the Lord carried her through.

“Coming out this morning, I had no idea what to expect,” she said. “I felt very weak and helpless the last couple of days, and probably same today on the golf course. I really believe the Lord just carried me through. It just makes you realize how much bigger life is than golf. But pleased with my finish overall and my performance.”

Olson later added, “I knew I had to stay very mentally disciplined just to get through the day. I allowed myself to think about what I’m grateful for, and I’ve got a long list.”

At one point during the final round, Olson was singing on the course. She said the song was Josh Groban’s “You Raise Me Up,” particularly “the part where it says ‘You raise me up to walk on stormy waters,'” she said, fighting back tears. “So that was kind of what was going through my head today.”

When asked about her father-in-law, Olson said they shared a “special relationship.” She posted about him on Instagram on Tuesday. “Words can’t describe how much we love you and miss you already, Lee,” she began.

Olson ended the post with the Bible verse John 5:24: “Truly, truly, I say to you, he who hears My word, and believes Him who sent Me, has eternal life, and does not come into judgment, but has passed out of death into life.”

Olson — who cites John 3:16 in her Instagram bio, and Proverbs 3:5-6 in her Twitter bio — is in her seventh year on the LPGA Tour. She turned pro after a stellar career at North Dakota State, where she won an NCAA-record 20 collegiate events. Olson (née Anderson) also held a 3.97 GPA in accounting at NDSU.

Please join us in praying for the Olson family.

This article was originally published on SportsSpectrum.com. Visit Sports Spectrum for daily sports and faith content, including magazines, podcasts, devotionals, videos and more.

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit