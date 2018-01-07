Google Pixel 3 Rumors: Three Pixel Models Are Underway?

REUTERS/Stephen Lam Mario Queiroz, Vice President of Product Management at Google, speaks about the Pixel 2 phone during a launch event in San Francisco, California, U.S. October 4, 2017.

Rumors surrounding the next release of Google's Pixel smartphones suggest that the upcoming device has three models.

Considering that 2018 has just started, Google is understandably silent on its plans for the next addition to its lineup of Pixel smartphones. However, this will not stop the rumor mill from speculating on details based on sources who claim to have knowledge on the project.

One of the rumors circulating about the Google Pixel 3 suggests that there will be at least three new flagship smartphones from Google this year.

It is also important to note that a few months ago, a report came out that claimed Google had named three Pixel smartphone prototypes as Albacore, Blueline, and Crosshatch. This followed Google's tradition in referring to their unannounced smartphones with fish names.

However, it has also been reported that Google might refrain from calling the smartphone prototypes by their codenames even inside the company's buildings and premises. According to rumors, Google will simply refer to them by their initials.

On the other hand, the introduction of three Pixel models will also mean that Google could be offering a device with a cheaper price tag.

Reports are expecting that the Pixel 3 lineup will arrive with a device that has a hefty 6 GB random access memory. Some are hopeful as well that Google will reverse a design decision it made on the Pixel 2 and bring back the 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Meanwhile, it can also be recalled that information had been leaked recently that revealed the list of smartphones to be released in 2018 that will be powered by the latest mobile CPU platform from Qualcomm -- the Snapdragon 845.

As expected, the Google Pixel 3 is one of the devices on the list and is rumored to be released in October. However, it is still unclear whether Google will keep the Oct. 4 announcement schedule just like in the first and second Pixel lineups.