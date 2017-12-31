Leaked List Shows Upcoming Smartphones Rumored to Have Snapdragon 845

REUTERS/Mike Blake FILE PHOTO: A Qualcomm sign is pictured at one of its many campus buildings in San Diego, California, U.S. April 18, 2017.

An alleged list of upcoming devices to run with Qualcomm's latest premium mobile chip, the Snapdragon 845, was recently leaked.

Earlier this month, Qualcomm finally announced its next-generation mobile chip for premium smartphone models. As expected, it was designed to provide the expected clock speed boost along with several other upgrades.

Recently, GizChina reported about a list that circulated in China's leading social media site, Weibo, which showed several upcoming smartphone models from various manufacturers that are expected to feature the Snapdragon 845 platform.

As expected, Samsung's next flagship smartphones - the Galaxy S9, S9+, and Note 9 - are included in the list. The next flip phone from the South Korean technology giant, the W2019, was also mentioned.

On the other hand, LG also had a list of entries - namely the LG G7 and G7+ as well as the V40 -- which were all expected to be released in 2018 as successors to the company's flagship mobile devices that came out this year. The list also included HTC U12 and U12+ as well as Sony's Xperia XZ Pro-A.

Meanwhile, the Chinese smartphone maker, Xiaomi, is also rumored to introduce the Mi Mix 3 and Mi7 with the Snapdragon 845 chip.

It is also not surprising to see the Google Pixel 3 XL on the list, along with the OnePlus 6 and 6T. ZTE's Nubia Z18s and Motorola's Moto Z 2019 are also expected to be introduced in 2018 and will benefit from the upgrades of Qualcomm's most powerful mobile chip yet.

Interestingly, the leaked paper also showed the rumored months when the devices might be announced.

The Galaxy S9 series and LG G7 devices are expected to be introduced in February. The Xiaomi Mi7 and HTC U12 are believed to be set to be unveiled in April and May, respectively, while the OnePlus 6, Nubia Z18, and Xperia XZ Pro-A are likely to be announced in June.

In September, Samsung is expected to hold another major unveiling event for the Galaxy Note 9. Meanwhile, October will be a busy month as the Pixel 3 XL, Xperia XZ2, and HTC U12+ are likely to be announced by then.

The Moto Z 2019 is expected to be announced in November while the W2019 and OnePlus 6T could be revealed before 2018 ends.

However, it is important to note that none of the manufacturers mentioned have provided official details on the specifications of their upcoming premium smartphones. But GSM Arena argued that even without any official announcement yet, the release of the mentioned devices are most likely happening in 2018.