New GOP lawmakers to form ‘Freedom Force’ to promote ‘God, country, family’ in Congress New GOP lawmakers to form ‘Freedom Force’ to promote ‘God, country, family’ in Congress

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

A group of newly elected Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives plan to create a “Freedom Force” group in response to progressive policies advanced by Democrats.

Retired NFL player Burgess Owens, elected to represent Utah’s Fourth Congressional District, talked about the new group on a recent episode of Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle."

Although Democrats maintained a majority in the House, they lost several seats to Republican challengers, including Owens, who defeated incumbent Ben McAdams.

“It's interesting because we have a group of people who came in, we are very diverse and different races. We share in common the love for our country,” said Owens.

“It was a message for the American people [that] we want to get back to basics and we love our nation. This group will be ... giving a contrast to the hard left.”

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Democrats now hold 222 seats in the House and Republicans have 209.

Regarding the Freedom Force, their creation was in response to “The Squad,” which is a group of far-left Democrats, most notably Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York City, who considers herself to be a Democratic Socialist.

“We have ... a group of people who believe in God, country, and family; a respect for women and authority — and the other side that hates everything I mentioned,” Owens added.

“The American people drift toward light. They are going to love the messaging and policies we put in place. We are all about the middle class thriv[ing].”

Members of the Freedom Force will include Reps. Carlos Gimenez and Maria Elvira of Florida, Michelle Steel of California, Nicole Malliotakis of New York, and Victoria Spartz of Indiana, according to Fox News.

A former Oakland Raiders defensive player who was on the winning team at Super Bowl XV in 1981, Owens garnered attention last year for his opposition to reparations for slavery.

In a video posted to YouTube by PragerU that has garnered over 1.5 million views, Owens said he believed reparations went against Judeo-Christian values.

“Because of work I’ve never done, stripes I’ve never had, under a whip I’ve never known, these progressives want to give me money I’ve never earned,” he said at the time.

“The fact that this money will be forcibly taken from others who also dreamed, worked, and sacrificed for it, I’m told is not my concern. But it is.”

The Freedom Force announcement comes as the fate of which party will control the U.S. Senate remains to be determined, with two Georgia runoff elections to be held on Jan. 5, 2021.

Georgia will hold two runoff elections for its Senate seats, with Republicans currently having secured 50 seats in the upper chamber of Congress.

If the Democrats and Republicans each end up having 50 seats in the Senate, then presumptive Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would serve as a tiebreaker for key votes.

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit