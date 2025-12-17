Home News San Diego schools help students hide gender identity from parents, claim there are 9 genders: report

The website of California's second-largest school district includes a section that walks students through altering their name and gender identity, in addition to promoting materials that claim there are nine genders and 28 sexual orientations.

The parental rights advocacy group, Defending Education, released a report last Thursday detailing the San Diego Unified School District’s “Equity & Belonging” website. Framing its mission around “dismantling systems of oppression,” the website uses materials from the Zinn Education Project, Black Lives Matter and GLSEN.

There is also a lesson packet intended for students in third through sixth grades that includes topics such as “Trans kids in the Boy Scouts” and “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.”

“The San Diego Unified School District is committed to creating equitable and inclusive schools that ensure that students have what they need to be successful in school and life,” the web hub’s introductory statement reads.

On the "Youth Advocacy" page, a slide claims the nine different gender identities are: transgender, cisgender female, cisgender male, non-binary, demogirl, demiboy, genderfluid, third gender and a gender. Another slide lists 28 sexual orientations, including androsexual, panoramic sexual, graysexual and biromantic homosexual.

“San Diego Unified is just another example of ideological capture in K-12 and while I suspect most parents and staff aren't even aware of what's on this page of their website, it has to be interpreted as the official position of the district,” Erika Sanzi, senior director of communications for Defending Education, said in a statement provided to The Christian Post.

“Education is not compatible with a district that believes or even entertains the idea that there are 9 different gender identities and 28 sexual orientations,” Sanzi continued. “This lunacy must end or trust will be lost forever."

The San Diego Unified School District did not immediately respond to The Christian Post’s request for comment.

A “Resources” page on SDUSD’s website lists a "SDUSD Name & Gender Change Form,” which declares: “All students have a right to privacy.” The document goes on to state that this includes “the right to openly discuss and express their gender-related identity and expression at school and school activities, and to decide when, with whom, and how to share private information.”

In addition, the document instructs staff not to reveal to others if a student identifies as trans or “gender nonconforming” without the student’s permission, even when speaking with parents or guardians.

SDUSD, the second-largest school district in California, has turned its “Equity & Belonging” hub into “an engine for ideology rather than education,” according to Kendall Tietz, an investigative reporter for Defending Education.

“San Diego Unified is promoting 28 sexual orientations and 9 gender identities, declaring its mission to ‘dismantle systems of oppression and inequity' and pushing these concepts into the minds of the youngest, most impressionable students,” Tietz said in a statement.

“At the same time, the district is telling families that federal law under Title IX requires gender-identity policies, even though the Biden-era Title IX rewrite was vacated nationwide,” the investigative reporter added. “Parents and community members who raise concerns are treated as ‘resistance’ to be managed, with guidance urging staff to ‘rip off the band-aid' and forge ahead with their activist agenda.”

During the Biden administration, Title IX civil rights law was interpreted to define sex discrimination as including gender identity and sexual orientation.

Shortly after taking office in January, Trump issued an executive order that essentially made it federal policy to recognize only two genders defined by biological criteria.

Trump also directed federal agencies to interpret Title IX rules prohibiting sex discrimination in education as barring males who identify as women from participating in female athletic contests.

Tietz criticized the pressure that SDUSD staff members face to use a student’s preferred pronouns, as well as the “partisan materials” used in classrooms from groups such as BLM and the Trevor Project.

“This is not neutral education or simple kindness, but politicized programming imposed through the public school system,” the reporter declared.