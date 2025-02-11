Trump order protecting women's sports draws support from liberals, prominent trans-identified figure

By Samantha Kamman, Christian Post Reporter
U.S. President Donald Trump joined by female athletes signs the “No Men in Women’s Sports” executive order in the East Room at the White House on Feb. 5, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The executive order, which Trump signed on National Girls and Women in Sports Day, prohibits men who identify as trans from competing in women’s sports and is the third order he has signed pertaining to trans-identified individuals.
U.S. President Donald Trump joined by female athletes signs the “No Men in Women’s Sports” executive order in the East Room at the White House on Feb. 5, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The executive order, which Trump signed on National Girls and Women in Sports Day, prohibits men who identify as trans from competing in women’s sports and is the third order he has signed pertaining to trans-identified individuals. | Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

President Donald Trump's signing of an executive order to protect women's sports received praise not only from conservatives but also from several influential figures whose political views are more left-leaning, as well as a trans-identifying athlete. 

Earlier this month, Trump signed the "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports" executive order at the White House during a ceremony attended by dozens of female athletes and their coaches.

The order directs federal agencies to interpret Title IX rules prohibiting sex discrimination in education as prohibiting men who identify as women from participating in female athletic contests.

CNN analyst Harry Enten, a former senior writer with FiveThirtyEight, noted last week that Trump's order concerning women's sports "is probably the most popular thing he's ever done," citing a January New York Times/Ipsos poll.

"Most Americans overall (79%), Dems (67%), indies (64%), & GOP (94%) agree with Trump," Enten reported. "Moreover, the share who want the ban is up 17 pts (62% to 79%) since 2021." 

The following pages highlight Trump critics, left-leaning figures and other commentators people might not expect to support Trump's executive order barring men from women's sports. 

