Nicki Minaj blasts Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom over trans kids comments

Rapper Nicki Minaj criticized California Gov. Gavin Newsom after he expressed support for allowing children to identify as trans, and suggested that the 2028 presidential hopeful might've hurt his chances of winning the Democratic Party's nomination with those comments.

“Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids. Haha. Not even a trans ADULT would run on that,” Minaj wrote in a post on X last Friday. “Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids.”

“Not Gav. The Gav Nots. GavOUT. Send in the next guy, I’m bored,” she continued.

The 43-year-old rapper’s comments come after Newsom’s Dec. 10 appearance on "The Ezra Klein Show,” where he answered questions about the Democratic Party’s future and the current state of California under his leadership.

During the interview, Newsom also discussed his position on the trans issue, claiming that he has lost friendships and experienced “cancel culture” because he has expressed opposition to allowing men who identify as female to compete in women’s sports.

The California governor made it clear to Klein, however, that he doesn't oppose individuals identifying as the opposite sex.

"I want to see trans kids," Newsom said. "I have a trans godson. There's no governor that signed more pro-trans legislation than I have, and no one's been a stronger advocate for the LGBTQ community.”

“But you have to accommodate the reality of those whose rights are being taken away as we advance the rights of the trans community in terms of the fairness of athletic competition,” the California governor argued. “And I just think that's not a bigoted position.”

On Friday, Minaj posted another X post expressing criticism of Newsom, describing him as “the cute boy who got everything handed to him b/c of how cute & sexy & hot & smoking he was.”

“Oohhh look @‘m. Sitting there in that suit with the sneakers on,” she wrote. “He thinks he’s Tom Cruise only difference is, his next mission IS impossible. He should get another leading role.”

In another X post last week, Minaj shared a fake image of the California governor in prison and mocked his views on children identifying as trans. The rapper also included the hashtags “#FREEChristians” and “#NewScum” in the post, the latter a mockery of Newsom’s last name.

The rapper has spoken out on the topic of religious freedom in recent months, particularly when it comes to threats to Christians in Nigeria. Last month, Minaj delivered a keynote address on the issue during an event hosted by the United States Mission to the United Nations in New York City, titled “Combating Religious Violence and the Killing of Christians in Nigeria.”

Minaj isn't the first public figure to openly criticize the California governor over the issue of trans-identifying children.

Last week, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk responded to a mocking X post from Newsom’s press office that included a clip of the governor’s interview with Klein.

“We’re sorry your daughter hates you, Elon," Newsom's press account tweeted, referring to the SpaceX CEO’s son, Xavier Musk, who identifies as a female named Vivian Jenna Wilson.

Musk has previously stated that his 21-year-old son was "born gay and slightly autistic," attributes that the billionaire noted can contribute to gender dysphoria.

In response to Newsom's press account, Musk said: "I assume you're referring to my son, Xavier, who has a tragic mental illness caused by the evil woke mind virus you push on vulnerable children. I love Xavier very much and hope he recovers. My daughters are Azure, Exa (she goes by Y) and Arcadia, and they do indeed love me very much," Musk stated in response to Newsom’s press office.

In a separate X post on Friday, Musk wrote: “Newsom, the cruel.”