'Gotham' Season 4 Spoilers: Jerome Struggles to Earn Penguin's Trust

Facebook/GOTHAMonFOX Promotional photo for 'Gotham' season 4

Jerome (Cameron Monaghan) knows he needs Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) to seal his triumphant return in the upcoming second half of the current season of "Gotham."

The promo released for the midseason premiere confirms what many fans have been expecting since teasers of Jerome's reappearance surfaced. In the episode titled "Pieces of a Broken Mirror," they will finally get a good look at the man predicted to become the Joker. When Penguin arrives in Arkham Asylum, betrayed by his former supporters, he saw a familiar face in his welcoming party. Contrary to the past news, Jerome, with his gory stitches and sickly smile, was not dead. He was in prison, biding his time until he is ready to dive back into his old ways as one of the villains in Gotham city.

In the clip, Penguin and Jerome are shown locked in a fierce battle. The new promo photos released reveal who will become the winner in the brawl. In the images executive producer Danny Cannon posted on his Instagram account, Jerome is shown with blood on his face and his nose broken, having received many of Penguin's punches. He is still grinning, though, as if happy that the other man overpowered him. Another photo shows Jerome holding something out while explaining something to Penguin. It looks like a big black key. The scene seems to suggest that they are planning their escape from Arkham Asylum.

Penguin and Jerome's tandem is definitely going to spell chaos in the city. Individually, they are both forces to reckon with. Together, they will cause huge headaches to the GCPD detectives who will come after them. Incidentally, Jerome's return can only mean bad things to Bruce (David Mazouz). Spoilers reveal that the villain will want to finish what he has started with the Wayne heir. In the past, he failed to kill Bruce. The teen is sure that the mad man will try again and will do his best to prepare for the inevitable.

"Gotham" season 4 will return this Spring on Fox.