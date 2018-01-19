'Grand Theft Auto 6' Release Date Rumors: Fans Might Have To Wait Two More Years

REUTERS/Mike Blake A promotion for the computer game "Grand Theft Auto Five" is show in a Game Stop gaming story in Encinitas, California September 17, 2013.

The latest GTA installment, "Grand Theft Auto V," continues to thrive in the market despite having been released several years ago. However, video game fans continue to ask the question of when its sequel will arrive. Unfortunately, that might not happen even in the next two years.

Just last week, Rockstar confirmed that "GTA V Online" broke another record after surpassing the 85-million mark in its number of copies sold worldwide. This was proof that even after over four years, the game continues to amass market success. It is also because of this that it is not shocking for its developers to continue to work on updates and new contents, especially since the game is getting more new players every year that passes.

However, this can also be an indication that the much-awaited "GTA 6" might not be announced soon, not even in the next two years.

Rockstar Games is known for having long periods of development, compared to other video game companies, when releasing franchise sequels.

Take, for example, "Red Dead Redemption." The first game was launched in 2010 and its sequel was not announced until 2016. Rockstar initially targeted a fall 2017 release but later pushed it back to spring of this year.

Under the same premise, video game industry analyst Michael Pachter speculated that "GTA 6" would not be released anytime soon.

"I say it comes out after 2022. Remember, Red Dead Redemption 2 comes out eight years after the first one- so the idea that GTA 6 comes out before 2021 seems ridiculous. And Rockstar, the only announcements they've ever made more than a year before launch was because the launch itself was delayed. So best case, GTA 6 gets announced in 2020 for a 2021 release," Pachter told GamingBolt.

Meanwhile, the prospect of a long wait did not stop fans and reports from speculating on the possible gameplay features that the "GTA 6" will have. Many video games released in the recent years, such as "Mass Effect: Andromeda" and "Dishonored 2," offered players the option to choose between two main playable characters.

Some suggest that this is one possible twist to be introduced in "GTA 6," particularly the option to play as a robber or a police officer. There are also speculations that Rockstar might now consider adding a new female protagonist in the main plot.