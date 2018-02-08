'Grand Theft Auto V' News: 15 Million Copies Sold in 2017 Alone

Rockstar Games At 15 million sales in the past year, "Grand Theft Auto V" is still capable of competing with the newest AAA titles.

It should not be too surprising that "Grand Theft Auto V" has sold so many copies. It was released over four years ago, so it had the time to accumulate a lot of sales. Not to mention, it is "Grand Theft Auto V," the fifth installment to one of the most famous and most popular video game franchises. But what is surprising is that, among the millions and millions of units sold, Rockstar's open-world crime game sold 15 million units in 2017 alone.

Take Two, the publisher for "Grand Theft Auto V," said that the game has now sold over 90 million copies. Industry analyst Daniel Ahmad then confirms that with 90 total million sales over its lifetime, this means that it sold 15 million in the past year alone and that it was one of the best-selling games of the year, even beating out DICE's "Battlefront II" and several other AAA titles.

Ahmad goes on to say that taking into account the numbers for the last generation of consoles and the number of players on PC, about one in three Xbox One and PlayStation 4 owners has a copy of "Grand Theft Auto V."

Take Two also mentions how "Grand Theft Auto Online," the only multiplayer component of its game, was one of its highest revenue streams over the past year.

"Our stellar results were highlighted by record recurrent consumer spending on both Grand Theft Auto Online and NBA 2K18, robust ongoing sales of Grand Theft Auto V, and the successful launch of WWE 2K18," said Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO of Take Two.

Just for clarification, the term "recurrent consumer" here refers to people that continued to make purchases within the game even after actually buying it. This means people that paid for microtransactions which, in "Grand Theft Auto Online," mainly come in the form of Shark Cards, an item that gives in-game currency in exchange for real-life money.

It really speaks volumes over just how good "Grand Theft Auto V," as well as how much content Rockstar, has continued to add into the game post-release that it is still able to compete with other AAA titles nearly half a decade after its initial launch.