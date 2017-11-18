'Grand Theft Auto VI' Release Date News: Take Two Interactive Reveals Franchise Milestone

Take Two Interactive has released a bit of news about the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, as fans continue to hope for an update about "Grand Theft Auto VI." Rockstar Games has just confirmed a launch date for "Red Dead Redemption 2" as well, giving industry watchers more of an idea of the possible development timeline for "GTA VI."

Rockstar Games publisher Take Two Interactive has posted a News Release that has far-reaching implications for the "Grand Theft Auto" series. In their report, the company confirmed earlier speculation that "Grand Theft Auto V" has achieved a very significant milestone: becoming the best-selling video game ever in the U.S.

Rockstar Games A featured screenshot from "Grand Theft Auto V" by Rockstar Games

As summed up by CNBC reporter Tae Kim on Twitter, "GTA 5" has now sold more than 85 million copies, more than any other video or console game released in the country. This news led OnSmash to put out an advisory for players waiting for "Grand Theft Auto VI."

It's sales figures like this that's making Take-Two Interactive put off announcing a new "Grand Theft Auto" game, that is, if they have even commissioned Rockstar Games or any other studio to start developing it at all. OnSmash has a simple piece of advice for "Grand Theft Auto" fans: "Stop f***ing buying GTA V."

Previous speculation suggested that Rockstar and Take-Two could be working on a sequel in time for next year, or even two years after 2018 after rumors of a "Red Dead Redemption 2" surfaced.

With Rockstar all but confirming a specific spring 2018 launch date for "Red Dead Redemption 2," it looks like all their resources will be going to the next installment of the popular Western-themed title.

That leaves them with no manpower to begin working on "Grand Theft Auto VI" for the entirety of 2018, and even past that once DLCs started going in the development pipeline.

For now, there's no word on a possible "Grand Theft Auto VI" from Rockstar, as TechRadar confirmed one of the last "GTA VI" related leaks to have been a fake.