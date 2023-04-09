Greg Laurie explains why it’s ‘ridiculous’ to blame Jews for Jesus’ crucifixion

Pastor Greg Laurie of Harvest Christian Fellowship addressed the long-debated question of whether Jews were responsible for Jesus’ crucifixion and explained why it's “ridiculous” to blame them.

In a recent episode of “The Glenn Beck Podcast,” Laurie said the devil entered Judas’ heart, leading him to do the work of Satan, and emphasized that the crucifixion was a part of God’s plan for Jesus to bear the sins of the world.

“That’s why it’s so ridiculous for people to say, ‘Well, Jewish people are responsible for the crucifixion of Jesus.’ I am responsible for the crucifixion of Jesus. My sins put Him on the cross,” said the evangelist and pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship which has locations in California and Hawaii.

Laurie said it was God who orchestrated the crucifixion, and the event represented a “weird moment in history” where the devil and the Father were working toward the same goal, albeit with different objectives.

The question of who was responsible for Jesus’ death also gained traction in 2004 when Mel Gibson’s “The Passion of the Christ” was released in theaters. The film sparked concerns among Jewish people that it could fuel anti-Semitism.

In response to these concerns, the Rev. Mark H. Creech wrote in an op-ed published by The Christian Post that the rise of European anti-Semitism at the time was largely tied to the Palestinian/Arab-Israeli conflict and had no connection to a fervent zeal for Christianity.

Citing the Bible, he wrote that God, in his sovereignty, had foreordained Jesus’ death not only for Israel’s redemption but also for the salvation of the world.

Creech quoted Hal Lindsey, who said, “Now as to the question, ‘Who is guilty of the death of Jesus?’ Since Jesus, the Messiah, came to die to atone for the sins of all mankind, all mankind must be responsible for His death.”

Creech added: “What is more, if you would know the grace of God in His plan of redemption, you must accept the indictment of your own culpability in Christ's death. You must see it personally. The suffering He endured was the punishment you deserved. You must come to the place where you recognize your own utter spiritual bankruptcy — that it was your sin that drove Jesus to the cross. You must realize your soul's filth is so hideous in the sight of God that only by the provision of Christ’s sacrifice in your stead could you be saved.”

During Glenn Beck's interview with Pastor Laurie, the two also explored the possibility of another “Jesus Revolution” in modern times.

The new movie “Jesus Revolution” portrays the life of Laurie in the 1970s, during a time when many young people on the West Coast were seeking truth and meaning, giving rise to a countercultural movement that continues to influence the American Church today.

In a recent op-ed for the CP, Laurie reflected on the great spiritual awakening of 1970, known as the “Jesus Movement,” and its miraculous impact on American history. The parallels he drew between the movement's time and the present day suggest that another transformative spiritual awakening might be on the horizon.