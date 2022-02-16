Pastor Greg Locke says devil revealed identity of 6 witches in his church during exorcism

Popular internet preacher and leader of the Global Vision Bible Church in Tennessee, Greg Locke, swore by the hand of God and the name of Jesus during his sermon on Sunday that a demon told him the identity of six witches in his congregation. Then, he asked them to “get out.”

“You so much as cough wrong, and I’ll expose you in front of everybody in this tent, you stinking witch …,” Locke said during his sermon broadcast on Facebook Live.

“You were sent to this church to destroy us. You were sent to this church to lure us in. You were sent to this church to cast a spell. Listen! Some of you been sick because you befriended that witch! … Two of you in my wife’s ladies’ Bible study. And you know who you are, and we going to ask you to get out, or I’ll expose you in front of everybody,” he threatened.

“We got all six of their names, all six of them,” he added.

The revelation, Locke said, came after a week of intense spiritual warfare at his church. He described interactions with demons that sounded like a scene from the 1973 cult classic horror film, “The Exorcist,” which tells the story of a 12-year-old girl who was possessed by a demon.

“Hand of God. In the name of Jesus, if I’m lying, if I’m over exaggerating what I’m trying to tell these people for the purpose of clicks and likes, may I drop dead preaching on this platform having blasphemed the Holy Ghost in front of everybody,” Locke said during the sermon. “I’m not playing. I’m telling you what I’ve seen and what I’ve heard in my office all week long.”

Earlier today, Pastor Greg Locke threatened to expose the six witches who are members of his church. pic.twitter.com/NSoTqQayQk — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) February 13, 2022

Locke’s account about his recent encounter with demons and the revelations they made about the witches in his church has gone viral on social media after atheist activist Hemant Mehta shared a clip from the sermon on Twitter Sunday night.



The clip has already racked up more than 1.3 million views. The original broadcast of the service, which spanned almost 2.5 hours, has been viewed more than 80,000 times.

The controversial preacher was not immediately available for comment when contacted by The Christian Post on Wednesday.



Locke said the revelation of the witches in his church came from a demon that had taken up residence inside a young girl.

“Laugh at me if you want to, don’t come back next week. It’s alright. There’s going to be thousands of people who show up by spring that want some deliverance from this nonsense that you’re discounting right now,” he declared before recounting what happened. “This isn’t no sci-fi movie. You’ve known me for 15 years. I’m a truth teller at the expense of my own life and the safety of my own family. I’m a truth teller.”

He recalled how the demon speaking through the young girl told Christians during the exorcism things that the girl could not have known before the demon speaking through her gave up the names of the witches in his church.

“We wrote them all down. That devil gave us the names … and then we commanded it in the name of Jesus,” Locke said.

“We got first and last names of six witches that are in our church. And you know what’s strange? Three of you are in this room right now. … Three of you in the room right now! You better look in my eyeballs,” the animated preacher said. “We ain’t afraid of you, you stinking, witch! You devil-worshiping Satanist witch! We cast you out in the name of Jesus Christ! We break your spells! We break your curse! We got your first name! We got your last name! We even got an address for one of you!”

Locke threatened that if the witches refused to leave his church, he would “show up next Sunday with a stage full of brooms.”

In recent years, groups describing themselves as Christian witches have argued that Christians can practice witchcraft despite biblical warnings against the practice.

The Rev. Valerie Love, who describes herself as a practicing Christian witch and an ordained minister of spiritual consciousness, argued in an earlier CP report that there is nothing wrong with Christians being witches.

“Stop thinking you can tell people how to worship. Stop thinking you can tell people how to connect with the divine. I could tell you how many people have told me, ‘You can’t be a Christian witch,’ but here I am,” she said in a rant on Facebook. “See, you can’t tell me how to worship. You cannot tell me how to connect with the divine. That’s between me and God. You cannot tell me how to pray.”