Pastor Greg Locke says he’s being threatened with death, hexes and sex toys for exposing witches

Pastor Greg Locke, who exposed the presence of suspected witches at his church in recent weeks, says he’s being threatened with death, hexes, sex toys and glitter bombs for preaching about deliverance from evil.

Locke, the leader of the Global Vision Bible Church in Tennessee, has been preaching about deliverance at his church for the last two months. On Sunday, he referred to his latest series as the most “dangerous message” he’s ever preached.

“The most dangerous message I’ve ever preached is the message of deliverance in the name of Jesus Christ. It’s caused more anger; it’s caused more pushback, it’s caused more threats, more evil, it stirred up more problems,” he said. “It’s done more to hurt people in our church — meaning that friends and family have forsaken them.”

In a video message to his more than 2 million followers on Facebook Friday, Locke called the opposition to his deliverance message “unbelievable.”

“It’s really been unbelievable. I haven’t even checked the mail yet today, but you can ask anybody on our staff or people that volunteer here with us in deliverance ministry at the office. It is non-stop,” he explained.

“We get hundreds and hundreds, many times thousands, of phone calls every week. The voicemail will only hold 40 voicemails at a time. We can be on the phone and the voicemails will fill up about every two hours, and so many of them are like non-callback numbers, private numbers, people calling us and fussing,” he continued.

Locke revealed one man recently "promised to come to the tent and slice my throat and to kill me," while others have sent sex toys and glitter bombs in the mail.

"Everybody is mad about the thing I said about calling out witches," he said. "They are real. They know they’re real. They’re not hiding the fact that they’re real. It’s just that the Church is too unbiblical and ignorant to recognize witchcraft, sorcery and spells and curses when they see them. We literally got a box the other day that said it was from my mom that was full of all kind of crystals and hexes and vexes and curses.”

Locke added that the Church of Satan sends him postcards every day, and some detractors have been trying to get him banned from his favorite Dunkin' Donuts coffee shop.

The Tennessee pastor’s ongoing crusade to promote deliverance in American churches began generating national headlines after he said a demon told him the names of six witches in his congregation during a deliverance session at his church.

He insisted that while many of his critics have been trying to make him look crazy for pushing his deliverance message, he is confident that the Bible supports it.

During his sermon on Sunday, Locke said he's been reading the book of Psalms in the Bible to encourage himself.

“How many times in the 150 chapters of the book of Psalms, David or one of the Old Testament writers …. wrote about the subject of deliverance? You ought to do a Blue Letter Bible study sometime of how many times the word 'deliver' and 'deliverance' [are] even used in the book of Psalms. It’s uncanny,” he said.

Locke said he began to notice many of the headings to the Psalms include the word "deliverance."

"As I read through the Psalms, I’m amazed ... at how much deliverance is mentioned in the Bible and more shocked at how little preachers have said anything about it for decades,” he added.

“It’s almost like it’s been hidden under a rock for so many years. Then all of a sudden, we start peeling things back and making the invisible Kingdom visible, and the devil gets so stirred up when we bring national, global attention he would assume stay a secret.”