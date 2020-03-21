Hallmark Christmas movies are back on as Americans put Christmas lights back up

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

As Americans across the country turn their Christmas lights back on during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Hallmark Channel is also back with holiday features in a movie marathon that began this weekend.

“My youngest son was bored today and said, ‘can we put Christmas lights on our tree outside to cheer us up?’ Great idea buddy. Lights are on tonight as a sign of hope and the sweet mind of my 10-year-old,” wrote one Twitter user from Rhode Island.

“We will be putting up our Christmas lights up tomorrow on our home to try to keep the joy in all of our hearts and throughout the world,” wrote another Twitter user.

Supporting people’s decision to respond to the COVID-19 scare with Christmas lights, the Hallmark Channel is bringing the same spirit back on television screens, according to USA Today.

The movies began at noon Friday with “A Christmas Detour” starring Candace Cameron Bure. The Hallmark Channel’s movie marathon will end Sunday evening with “Christmas in Rome” starring Lacey Chabert.

The line-up includes “A Christmas Love Story” with Kristin Chenoweth and “Christmas at Dollywood” with Dolly Parton.

Last December, the channel, which says it is the “country’s leading destination for quality family entertainment,” apologized for removing an ad from a wedding website service, Zola.com, that featured two brides kissing and reinstated it after backlash from gay rights advocates.

The ad was initially removed after Hallmark received a complaint from the pro-family group One Million Moms in a petition that was signed by over 35,800 viewers who requested that its content remain friendly.

Many homes outside the U.S. are also now putting their Christmas lights back up.

“#LightsForLife Belgium ... there’s always a light at The end of The tunnel,” wrote a Twitter user.

“Decided to turn our Christmas lights back on our house tonight. Figured the world could use bit more brightness,” wrote a Twitter user from Canada.

“Panic and pessimism should be alien emotions to believers,” Dr. Richard Land, former president of the Southern Baptists’ Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission, recently wrote in an op-ed for The Christian Post, sharing how Christians should respond.

“I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee,” Land quoted Hebrews 13:5.

He said he believes Jesus “would minister to the sick, seeking to provide comfort and assistance to those coping with physical, emotional, and economic aftermath of having the virus or having lost a loved one to it.”

He added, “Also, I don’t believe Jesus would put anyone else at needless risk. I believe Jesus would recommend that His disciples heed the government directives concerning the best medical practices to prevent the spread of this virus.”