‘I Still Believe’ heads to video on demand amid nationwide theater shutdowns

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

The new faith-based film “I Still Believe” will soon be available to watch at home on video-on-demand platforms to accommodate moviegoers affected by the nationwide shutdown of theaters.

The film's theatrical run was cut short because of the global coronavirus pandemic, but will be available across all platforms on premium VOD starting on March 27, along with the secular films “Bloodshot” and “The Hunt.”

“I Still Believe” chronicles the story of how award-winning Christian singer Jeremy Camp fell in love with and married Melissa Lynn Henning, who died in 2001, less than a year after they were wed.

Named after Camp’s popular song, “I Still Believe” was produced under the Erwin Brothers’ newly-formed studio Kingdom, in association with Lionsgate. The film stars country singer Shania Twain, who plays the role of Camp's mother opposite actor Gary Sinise, who portrays Camp's father. Actress Britt Robertson gives a stellar performance of Camp's late wife, Melissa, and the role of Camp is performed by New Zealander KJ Apa.

“The theatrical experience is core to our business, and exhibitors are our integral partners and allies. With theaters closed nationwide due to these unprecedented events, we want to continue to make ‘I Still Believe’ available to consumers. We’re enormously proud of the movie that the Erwin Brothers created and are grateful to be able to share it with audiences for their home viewing pleasure,” Joe Drake, chairman of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, told Deadline about its availability on VOD.

“As filmmakers, we are heartbroken that we can’t share 'I Still Believe' on a big screen the way we intended. We make movies because we love movies and we stand firmly behind the nation’s theater chains, from the largest circuits to the smallest mom and pop indies that have been so dramatically affected by these unprecedented closures," the Erwin brothers added.

"But the safety of guests comes first, and we’re proud to have the opportunity to share online a movie whose inspiring message of love, hope and faith is perfect for these uncertain times.”

Despite low theater attendance during the film’s debut weekend, I Still Believe,” landed at No. 1 on it March 13 opening.

The Lionsgate film, made with a budget of $12 million, brought in over $9 million in ticket sales. In order for the Christian film to continue its success, viewers are encouraged to watch it on VOD once its available later this month.