Home News 'He Rules the World': Composer, Gulf War vet reimagines Nativity scene as Christ-centered rock opera

Ever wondered what the manger scene in Bethlehem might have been like with a rock-and-roll soundtrack?

"He Rules The World," a family-friendly live performance concert event running through Dec. 14 at The Waco Hippodrome in Texas, blends rock music, narration and animation to create a Broadway-style experience that tells the timeless story of Christ's birth set against a soundtrack inspired by the likes of Stevie Wonder, Pink Floyd and Styx.

Created by musical director and composer Peter Emerson, "He Rules The World" begins with the Old Testament prophecies foretelling the coming of Christ and then moves chronologically through the key moments of the Nativity, offering intimate perspectives from those who lived it, including Mary, Joseph, the Angel Gabriel, the Innkeeper, King Herod and the Wise Men.

By combining original music inspired by familiar Christmas songs, vivid animations and striking lighting, Emerson, a former educator and Gulf War veteran, says he hopes the production offers a dynamic, rich musical tapestry for all ages — along with a Christ-centered focus that he says is often missing from such productions.

"I was inspired to write it after taking my daughter to a 'Christmas' concert event a few years ago. It was a large national tour and it was spectacular, with lights, lasers, sounds, and big rockin' guitar solos," Emerson told CP Thursday in an email. "The concert was very entertaining but the one thing that was missing from this 'Christmas' presentation was any mention of the Christ Child.

"In fact, as I recall, the only reference to Christmas was the use of the phrase 'the spirit of Christmas.'"

He says soon after that, he "set out to create an original concert event that not only refers to Christ but indeed tells His nativity story from the prophecies of Isaiah through the family's return to Nazareth after the death of Herod."

At the heart of "He Rules The World" is an 18-song original score that brings traditional and newly composed material to life to tell the Nativity story from the participants' perspective.

Featuring "God's Not Dead" actor Kevin Sorbo as both narrator and executive producer, Emerson says Sorbo played a key role in the project.

"From our very first conversation, it was clear we shared a vision for creating meaningful faith and family content," he said. "Kevin's strong belief in our mission made it a perfect fit for him to join as both the narrator and one of the executive producers."

Directed by award-winning Austin-based filmmaker Matt Chauncey, "He Rules The World" is also co-produced by David Gaschen, a Broadway veteran who currently serves as the artist-in-residence at Stonebriar Community Church in Frisco, Texas, the home of former lead pastor Chuck Swindoll.

Gaschen, a baritone, leads a cast that includes Joe Caskey, Alex Bumpas, Celia Arthur, Emery Gray and others.

"David was introduced to us by our producer and brought an incredible depth of experience, having performed in over 1,300 shows of 'The Phantom of the Opera' on Broadway and in Europe," said Emerson. "He had been praying for the opportunity to work on a faith-based project, making 'He Rules the World' a perfect match for his talents."

While the show will wrap up its current run at The Waco Hippodrome on Saturday, Emerson says with Christmas fast approaching, the show has something for both Christians and nonbelievers alike.

"We hope that practicing Christians will come out to support 'He Rules the World' and find a worshipful space to be reminded of the true essence of Christmas," he said. "At the same time, we hope that this experience serves as an opportunity for people of faith to invite those in their lives who may not be of faith, and that the experience of the nativity story would resonate deeply and start to work in their hearts.

"'He Rules The World' is truly for everyone."

