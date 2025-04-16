Home News 'Hear us, Lucifer': German football fans unveil satanic prayer in Latin 'Satan is mocking Catholicism,' former priest says

Fans of a German soccer club known for their “Red Devils” mascot shocked spectators with a choreographed display invoking Satan, featuring Latin banners and a giant devil-like figure.

1. FC Kaiserslautern, founded in 1900, has long embraced its “Red Devils” nickname, a nod to the team’s fierce playing style and red-and-white colors. The mascot, often depicted as a playful devil figure, is a beloved symbol among fans, appearing on merchandise and at matches. The nickname’s origins trace back to the club’s early years, reflecting the region’s industrial grit and the team’s competitive spirit in German football.

During a March 29 match against Fortuna Düsseldorf at the Fritz Walter Stadium in the German city of Kaiserslautern, supporters unveiled a massive red pentagram formed in the crowd, accompanied by a banner in Latin reading, “Exaudi Nos, Lucifer, Et Surge Ex Abysso, Sume Animas Nostras,” translating to “Hear us, Lucifer, rise from the abyss and accept our souls.”

Moments later, a towering devilish figure emerged from the pentagram, symbolizing Satan’s summoning, seemingly an extension of the club’s devil-themed identity. As the figure appeared, a second Latin banner was displayed, stating, “Ad Lucem Nos Trahe, Orbem Mundi Regna, Surge ex Flammis et Appare,” meaning “Draw us to the light, rule over the world, rise from the flames and appear.”

The team defeated Fortuna Düsseldorf 3-1. Kaiserslautern coach Markus Anfang was quoted by the Catholic News Agency as calling the display a “goosebump moment,” adding, “It was simply fun to be here in this stadium today.”

The display has sparked widespread controversy and fueled debates about whether the display was a provocative nod to the club’s mascot or an inappropriate invocation of satanic themes in a sports setting.

The performance drew sharp criticism on the Taylor Marshall podcast, where the former Episcopal church priest expressed exhaustion with covering satanic incidents, stating, “I don’t know what’s going on, seems like you got Luciferian satanic stuff happening every single day, and honestly, I’m kind of tired of covering it.”

Marshall called the display a “satanic liturgy” and highlighted its Latin inscriptions, noting, “This isn’t just like ‘Hey, Satan’s kind of cool.’ This is calling out, invoking Lucifer from the abyss and saying, ‘Take our souls.’ This is really sinful.” He tied the display to the team’s mascot, saying, “Their mascot is the Red Devils, so I think they’re saying, ‘Oh, we’re the Red Devils, let’s actually bring out the red devil Lucifer.’”

Marshall also remarked on the cultural context, suggesting, “Satanists are always using Latin, they’re always making fun of the Mass. … Satan is mocking Catholicism.” He questioned Germany’s role in such displays, stating, “What the heck is wrong with Germany? … If you ever caught the devil by his ankle and turned it over, on the bottom of his boot, it would say: ‘Made in Germany.’”