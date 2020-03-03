'Heartbroken': Tornado destroys parts of Nashville, Christian music artists react

A tornado struck parts of Nashville and central Tennessee early Tuesday, leaving at least 22 people dead. Many in Nashville’s Christian music community are sharing their heartbreak over the natural disaster.

The tornado ripped through dozens of buildings and left 50,000 households and businesses with no power. The death count is an accumulation of people in four counties, including Davidson (Nashville), Putnam, Benton and Wilson, according to NBC News.

"We have had loss of life all across this state," Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said in a statement. He also announced that "there are folks missing."

The natural disaster is the deadliest tornado occurrence in the United States since 23 people lost their lives in Alabama on March 3, 2019.

World-renowned worship leader Kari Jobe took to Instagram with her reaction following the destruction.

“My city,” Jobe wrote along with several photos of the damage. “So devastated for so many friends and business owners today. We will rebuild. My phone is full of texts back and forth with friends checking on each other. So grateful for community.”

The singer then shared information for those in need of assistance, “If you’re in need of help- our church @thebelongingco is here for you. Email relief@thebelonging.co praying for all who lost loved ones and homes. We are with you.”

Tenth Avenue North frontman Mike Donehey also revealed that his house felt pressure from the storm.

“Hey everyone. If you’re watching the news you might see tornadoes hit Tennessee hard last night,” Donehey wrote alongside a photo of @thebasementeast, a concert venue. He said it’s where his band played their album release show in August.

“We’re all a bit stunned as we all live in East Nashville, and felt the windows shaking last night, but relieved to report we’re all ok and our houses are good. Please pray for everyone affected by this. We lived through the flood ten years ago and can assure you Nashville knows how to come together in tragedy. Hope in the flood and the fire. Appreciate everyone’s concern,” he said.

For King and Country wrote on Instagram: “Many of us were up through the night listening to sirens, searching for information on what was taking place around us, and checking in with loved ones around Nashville. By God’s grace, we’re all unharmed, but the same cannot be said for our city- which has taken quite a hit. Be praying for our community as it’s been shocking to see all the devastation this morning."

Natalie Grant shared, “Heartbroken for our city, pray for those facing devastation this morning because of the tornados.”

Steven Curtis Chapman shared a Bible verse of comfort for his city, quoting Psalms 34:18, “The LORD is near to the brokenhearted & saves the crushed in spirit.”

Contemporary Christian artist Matthew West also chimed in, saying, “This city has been a great home to me and my family & seeing so much loss is heartbreaking...#IBelieveInNashville.”

Evangelist Franklin Graham, who is not a resident of Tennessee, also shared his well wishes. “Pray especially for those who have lost loved ones,” he asked his supporters.

Tennessee is one of the 14 states in Super Tuesday's primary election. Some polling locations were damaged in the storm, according to WSMV.

The weather service tweeted that there were no “tornado warnings in effect for Middle Tennessee as of 2:50 a.m.”