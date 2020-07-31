‘Heartland’ star Amber Marshall gives sneak peek at series quarantine special, filming on her farm

Beloved television series “Heartland” will release an exclusive quarantine special episode on UP Faith & Family where actress Amber Marshall shares what it's like to film on her family's farm.

The UP Faith & Family “Heartland” exclusive will follow Amy Fleming (Amber Marshall) “as we relive the most special, most memorable, fan-favorite moments from the past 13 seasons of 'Heartland,' including an insider look at how the many stunts on the show come together,” reads a description of the Aug. 11 episode.

Marshall filmed the special on her farm during the quarantine lockdown and has remained positive in the midst of it all. During the special the Canadian native shares helpful tips on how people can make the best of the most difficult of times. And behind-the-scenes bloopers from the longest-running one-hour drama in Canadian television history will also be included in the exclusive episode.



The following is an edited transcript of The Christian Post’s interview with Marshall in which she talks about filming the special in her home and how she and her family are managing life during the quarantine.

Christian Post: What was it like shooting this special at home?

Marshall: This has obviously been an incredibly unique year for all. It is in times like this that we learn so much about ourselves and those around us. I have spent so many years on the “Heartland” set that I often take for granted what goes into making each scene so special.

On my own farm it is just me and the animals during the day (my husband works long hours away from the house), so shooting video can be a bit of a challenge sometimes. I purchased a phone tripod to allow for a more “hands-free” environment and had to depend on the weather for my quality of lighting and sound. My animals are all very comfortable with me so filming with them was the easy part. The hard part was trying to get my message across before they completely took over the shot. I enjoyed including different animals in the segments as I believe that they always lighten the mood and bring a smile to those watching.

CP: How has your family been spending time during the quarantine?

Marshall: Life has not changed a whole lot on the farm. There are still daily chores that need to be done and we have the space here to not ever feel confined. I think having a routine is the most important part. My husband, Shawn, was lucky to remain working through this time and I keep very busy with life on the farm.

I took on projects that I’ve been wanting to do for a while (like painting my house and purging my closets) and spent more time enjoying the animals. Since both Shawn and my family live a 40-hour drive away we don’t get to see them often normally, so this has not seemed like a prolonged time away. We also don’t spend much time in town, so being asked to stay home was not seen as negative.

CP: What do you hope viewers take away from the “Heartland” quarantine special?

Marshall: I love the history and the longevity of “Heartland.” Being able to look back over the seasons and admire the time we have spent together over the past 13 years. I hope viewers are transported into the world of “Heartland” and the magic that surrounds it. We always refer to “Heartland” as a breath of fresh air. Watching the horses and the vistas come to life on screen can transport viewers to that place of tranquility and sincerity. This is something that is needed more than ever.

