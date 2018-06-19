Heather Locklear Hospitalized, Tried to Kill Self?

Wikimedia Commons/Alan Light Featured in the image is "Melrose Place" alum Heather Locklear

Heather Locklear has reportedly been admitted to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation after a family member told the authorities that she threatened to kill herself.

TMZ reported that someone from the actress' family called 911 Sunday afternoon to file a report because they are worried about the "Melrose Place" alum's mental state.

Based on the dispatch audio that was posted by the online tabloid, the caller said that the 56-year-old actress was acting unpredictably and told them that she will hurt herself. The caller also informed 911 that she was looking for a gun that she can use to shoot herself.

The report also mentioned that both the Ventura County Fire and the Sheriff's Department responded to the call that was made from Locklear's home.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on Monday, a spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff's Department said that they headed to the actress' home around 3:50 p.m.

"Our deputies responded, along with Ventura County Fire," the spokesperson stated. "When we responded and contacted the person at the residence, [we] determined that there was no crime. It was strictly a medical call. There was a patient that was transported to a local hospital," the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson also mentioned that they did not discover any guns or other weapons when they arrived at Locklear's property.

A source also talked about the incident with the publication, saying that her family was scared for her. "She was aggressive and attacked her mother. She seemed out of control again, so they called the police. They felt they had no choice," the source also said.

In addition, the insider claimed that Locklear's family normally wants to keep their issues among themselves. However, the incident was already out of control that is why they decided to call the police.

This is the latest setback in Locklear's life this year. The actress was arrested in February due to a domestic violence call when she reportedly hit her boyfriend Chris Heisser. She also reportedly entered rehab back in March to fight her substance addiction.