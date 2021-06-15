'High hopes': Evangelical leaders react to Israel's new prime minister Christian Zionists call for prayer, support of new gov't

Israel's new government that pushed out former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after over a decade in power has received praise and condemnation from prominent pro-Israel evangelicals, with many saying they will continue to support Israel no matter who is in charge.

After serving an unprecedented 12 consecutive years in power and another three years before that, Netanyahu lost his position as prime minister of Israel when new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was sworn in Sunday.

Netanyahu, the longest-serving leader of modern Israel who dealt with corruption charges in his final years in office, was respected by conservative evangelical Christians but criticized by many across the globe. He promised: “we’ll be back.”

Bennett assumes Netanyahu’s old role after Israel’s Parliament voted for the new government by a slim vote of 60-59, ending a lengthy political gridlock. Some concern has been raised about how the new prime minister’s alliance includes a party representing an Arab minority and has close relations with the Palestinians.

However, Bennett, described as a right-wing millionaire, is opposed to Palestinian independence and supports Jewish settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

The following pages contain reactions from Christian religious and political figures to the new Israeli government.