Hillsong singer recovering following 9-hour surgery for brain aneurysm suffered after worship

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

A worship leader with Hillsong Worship was hospitalized after suffering a brain aneurysm, but is recovering following a nine-hour surgery.

Chelsea Taylor, a member of the worship team at the Hills campus based in Sydney, Australia, suffered the aneurysm soon after worship on Sunday and was transported to the hospital.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Hillsong described Taylor as “a worshiper, a lover of Jesus and one of the purest hearts ever” and told followers that she “could do with your prayers.”

“She has just come through a 9 hour brain surgery and we are believing for no more bleeds complete healing and miracles in Jesus name — we are not out of the woods by any means — tonight she is in ICU but we believe in Jesus, his resurrection power and for hope to appear,” Hillsong stated.

Hillsong’s Cass Langton posted an update from Taylor’s mother about the worship leader’s condition on Tuesday, explaining that the singer was recovering.

“Chelsea pulled the life-support out last night. She is talking and trying to get out of bed. Honestly this is a miracle,” read the statement posted by Langton.

“I just told her the whole church is praying and fasting all over the world and she smiled and said thanks mum,” she added, noting that Taylor was being moved out of intensive care.

Langton described the situation as “miracles in motion,” explaining in her Instagram post that “from Costa Rica to Sydney, Melbourne to France, Redding to San Fransisco [sic] we have been praying.”

“… this morning we gathered in the creative west wing as a creative team and al hills campus team and we received communion, worshiped and prayed for chels,” she added.

News of Taylor’s medical emergency comes as another worship figure connected to Hillsong, music writer Marty Sampson, gained headlines for explaining that his Christian beliefs were on “incredibly shaky ground.”

Sampson, known for penning lyrics for Hillsong Worship, Hillsong United, Delirious and Young & Free, made headlines earlier this month after announcing in a since-deleted post on Instagram that he was “genuinely losing my faith.”

Later, in comments posted to The Christian Post’s Facebook page in response to an opinion column by Michael Brown, he explained that he had not yet “renounced” Christianity.

“I have and continue to analyze the arguments of prominent Christian apologists and biblical scholars, and am open minded enough to consider the arguments of atheist debaters and debaters from other religions,” wrote Sampson.

“If the truth is true, it will remain so regardless of my understanding of it. If I search it out, surely it will become even more clearly seen as the truth that it is. Examining a diamond more closer reveals the quality of the diamond. As I am still breathing, I am still learning.”