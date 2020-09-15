Hillsong worship releases children’s book based on hit song 'What A Beautiful Name'

Grammy Award-winning group Hillsong Worship has released a new children’s book named after their hit song “What A Beautiful Name,” which has garnered over 400 million views on YouTube alone.

The song, which is sung in churches worldwide, is now a children’s book, also titled What A Beautiful Name, written by Hillsong's Brooke Ligertwood and Ben Fielding and their spouses, Scott and Karalee, respectively. The book presents the different themes mentioned in the worship song to young readers in a fun way.

“Every single week we receive emails, social media postings and YouTube videos of children the world over singing this song,” the authors said in a statement shared with The Christian Post. “Some know the words perfectly, others make up their own. Regardless, their little hearts are being opened to the Gospel message, and we want to help make this message even more accessible.”

The book tells the story of “little Oliver and his monkey friend Leo.” The characters were inspired by the Fieldings’ son and his stuffed animal.

According to the book’s synopsis, Oliver and Leo become curious after hearing Oliver’s mother sing “What A Beautiful Name.”

“Curious to know who she’s singing about, Oliver embarks on the adventure of a lifetime alongside Leo to discover this mysterious name. He journeys through space, searches through jungles, and navigates oceans, all the while marveling at the beauty, wonder, and power that surrounds him,” the book's description reads.

As he takes a moment to rest, he suddenly remembers the name he’s been searching for all along, then races home to find it in his Bible: ‘Creator and Savior, who made everything, Beautiful, Wonderful, Powerful King…JESUS.’”

This lyrically engaging tale, combined with illustrations from Scott Ligertwood, was written to captivate young imaginations as Oliver helps them discover “the beauty, wonder, and power of God.” The book shows the reader that one does not have to search far and wide for beauty because Jesus always presents and wants to take residence in their hearts.

“Worship is wonder,” the authors added. “Teaching children about worship is to teach them about the wonder of who God is. That there will never be enough words, (and) their imaginations will never be able to fully comprehend the goodness and fullness and faithfulness of God.”

Hillsong Worship has led the global ministry in congregational music for more than 30 years with a goal to serve the church by equipping believers worldwide with songs of praise. The group features the vocals of Brooke Ligertwood, Ben Fielding, Joel Houston, Taya Smith and Aodhan King, among others. Hillsong Worship is widely known for their world-renowned songs, including "Shout to the Lord" and "What A Beautiful Name.”

What A Beautiful Name is now available for purchase at bookstores.