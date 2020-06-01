Historic St. John's Episcopal Church set on fire
The parish office at the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church in Lafayette Square near the White House in Washington, D.C., was torched by protesters Sunday night.
Fox News White House correspondent Kevin Corke was at the scene to report that the church had been vandalized with graffiti and set on fire.
“Unfortunately, I can add just a moment it does appear that St. John’s Church is on fire, the Parish office,” Corke said. “We went downstairs, and it is on fire.”
“This is awful. We saw graffiti, once the door was broken, we saw something similar happen earlier and as you can see there’s definitely a fire here,” he added.
A man near Corke asked if there was anything they could do to put out the fire and save the church building. But there was nothing they could do, Corke replied.
Rioters also ripped down a U.S. flag displayed outside the church as people chanted burn that s**t.
The Episcopal church says on its website that it's known as "the Church of the Presidents," because every president since James Madison has attended a service at St. John's. Pew 54 is reserved for presidents when they attended the church.
Consecrated on Dec. 27, 1816, the church is registered as a National Historic Landmark.
In a letter to parishioners on Sunday, before the church was set on fire, the Rev. Rob Fisher addressed the unrest in the county and detailed other damage the church had already sustained:
We write to you with heavy, but hopeful hearts. Our community and our country are in anguish and unrest. And yet, we can see that thousands of people are lifting their voices and organizations are engaging in peaceful, meaningful action to ensure the life of George Floyd and countless others are not lost in vain. As Bishop Curry wrote this morning, in the upcoming days and weeks, we will unite as a church community to follow the path of love and to channel this anguish into concrete, productive and powerful action.
Given the recent media coverage of the protests, you may be concerned about our beloved church and parish house. We are fortunate that the damage to the buildings is limited. There is some exterior graffiti, and the protective glass over one of the more modern stained-glass windows on the north side of the narthex has been broken (the stained glass itself is unharmed). Thankfully, there is no damage inside either of the buildings. This morning we secured, as best we could, our most valuable items.
As you know, today is Pentecost, one of the church’s primary feasts. If we had been in church, we would surely have sung Sweet, Sweet Spirit, a St. John’s favorite. You know the words: "There’s a sweet, sweet spirit in this place, and I know it’s the spirit of the Lord. Sweet holy spirit, sweet heavenly dove, stay right here with us, filling us with your love.” Hymn 120, Lift Every Voice and Sing, II . It’s hard to imagine a more appropriate prayer for the place in which we as a nation find ourselves.