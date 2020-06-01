Historic St. John's Episcopal Church set on fire

The parish office at the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church in Lafayette Square near the White House in Washington, D.C., was torched by protesters Sunday night.

Fox News White House correspondent Kevin Corke was at the scene to report that the church had been vandalized with graffiti and set on fire.

“Unfortunately, I can add just a moment it does appear that St. John’s Church is on fire, the Parish office,” Corke said. “We went downstairs, and it is on fire.”

“This is awful. We saw graffiti, once the door was broken, we saw something similar happen earlier and as you can see there’s definitely a fire here,” he added.

A man near Corke asked if there was anything they could do to put out the fire and save the church building. But there was nothing they could do, Corke replied.

Rioters also ripped down a U.S. flag displayed outside the church as people chanted burn that s**t.

The Episcopal church says on its website that it's known as "the Church of the Presidents," because every president since James Madison has attended a service at St. John's. Pew 54 is reserved for presidents when they attended the church.

Consecrated on Dec. 27, 1816, the church is registered as a National Historic Landmark.

In a letter to parishioners on Sunday, before the church was set on fire, the Rev. Rob Fisher addressed the unrest in the county and detailed other damage the church had already sustained: