Minn. gov. issues 'full mobilization' of National Guard, says violent rioters are 'attacking civil society'

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said Saturday that the National Guard would be fully mobilized after a another night of violent protests erupted in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

"The situation in Minneapolis is no longer in any way about the murder of George Floyd. It is about attacking civil society, instilling fear and disrupting our great cites," Walz said in a morning news conference.

Minnesota @GovTimWalz: "Let's be very clear, the situation in Minneapolis is no longer in any way about the murder of George Floyd. It is about attacking civil society, instilling fear and disrupting our great cities." pic.twitter.com/oYy97vM9vL — CSPAN (@cspan) May 30, 2020

Walz said about 80% of the rioters are from out of state, adding that they "have no regard for life for property."

He added that domestic terrorism, ideological extremists and international destabilization efforts "are present in all of this."

“The sheer number of rioters has made it impossible to make coherent arrests. ... The capacity to be able to do offensive action was greatly diminished by the sheer scope and seemingly organized nature of the assaults," Walz said.

“The terrifying thing is that this resembles more a military operation now as you observe ringleaders moving from place to place,” he added.

Despite an 8 p.m. curfew in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas Friday night, violent riots continued into Saturday morning. Department of Public Safety Commissioner Harrington said rioters even used IEDs against law enforcement.

Harrington said that by noon Saturday 2,500 soliders and airmen would be out in force.

The Minnesota National Guard said this marks the first time it's been fully mobilized since World War II, after Walz said this was the first full mobilization in the state's 164-year history of the National Guard.

"We are 'all-in' to restore order and maintain and keep the peace in Minnesota," the National Guard tweeted.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said, "This is no longer about protesting, this is about violence. I want to be clear, the people who are doing this are not Minneapolis residents.”

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter III added that “every single person” who was taken into custody in his city Friday and Saturday morning was from out of state.

Additionally, Walz said, “If you are on the street tonight, it is very clear: you are not with us. You do not share our values. And we will use the full strength of goodness and righteousness to make sure that this ends.”

Walz said in a news release Friday that although many people had protested peacefully earlier in the week, he and the mayors decided to impose a mandatory curfew during the weekend because "the unlawful and dangerous actions of others, under the cover of darkness, have caused irreversible pain and damage to our community."

He added, "This behavior has compromised the safety of bystanders, businesses, lawful demonstrators, and first responders. Now, we come together to restore peace."

Protests erupted Wednesday night in Minneapolis and spread to several other cities including Memphis, Los Angeles, Louisville, Atlanta, Houston, New York City, and Washington, D.C., among others.

In Atlanta, rioters broke windows at CNN’s headquarters Friday and in Washington violence broke out at Lafayette Square near the White House and at the Treasury Department.

Floyd, 46, died Monday after Minneapolis officer Derek Michael Chauvin knelt on his neck after he was handcuffed and on the ground.

Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter on Friday. The three other officers involved were fired, but not yet charged with crimes.

Floyd's family said the charges do not go far enough and they would like to see Chauvin charged with first-degree murder.

Police had arrested Floyd on Monday on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill and were trying to put him in a squad car when he stiffened up and fell to the ground, saying he was claustrophobic, according to the complaint.

Preliminary findings from an autopsy conducted by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner suggests that Floyd died from a combination of pre-existing health conditions exacerbated by being held down by officers, and not from strangulation or asphyxiation.

There were “no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxiation or strangulation,” the criminal complaint filed Friday against the former officer states.

“Mr. Floyd had underlying health conditions including coronary artery disease and hypertensive heart disease,” the complaint reads. “The combined effects of Mr. Floyd being restrained by police, his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death.”

An attorney for Floyd's family said Friday they had retained former New York City chief medical examiner Dr. Michael Baden to perform an independent autopsy on Saturday. Baden told Fox News that he will release his findings next week.

Businesses torched and looted in Minneapolis

More than 170 businesses have been damaged or looted, and dozens of arson incidents have been reported, according to The Mercury News.

A six-story, 190-unit affordable housing project, which was to open in the spring of 2021 in Minneapolis, was also burned to the ground by rioters, according to Twin Cities Business.

The land and construction costs of the affordable housing project was estimated to be about $30 million, according to a city of Minneapolis worksheet on the project, which also shows that the project was being almost entirely privately financed.

A black business owner in Minneapolis, who was preparing for the grand opening of his first business, a new sports bar, saw his dream shattered after the building his business was in was burned and looted.

KB Balla, a father of four and firefighter on the Brooklyn Center Fire Department who had invested his life savings into the business, was seen weeping in a video on Twitter after his Scores Sports Bar was looted, vandalized and destroyed on Wednesday.

The video has more than 3.2 million views.

On Friday, a fundraiser was launched on GoFundMe, and by early Saturday, people had donated over $520,000.