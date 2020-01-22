Hitmaker Timbaland says ‘God has me under construction’ after overcoming drug addiction

Award-winning music producer Timothy Zachary Mosley, known professionally as Timbaland, has had a successful career since the '90s, but is now shedding light on the toll his professional career has had on his life and how God has been reconstructing him.

In the January issue of Men’s Health, the 47 year old revealed that in 2011 he was introduced to prescription painkillers after a root canal. He would soon become addicted and then use them to cope with the chaos of his life.

“It put me in a great feeling of not caring, of just being free,” Mosley told the magazine of his addiction to OxyContin and Percocet. “I’m like traveling, doing shows, popping ’em, having fun, just being ignorant.”

Simultaneously, Mosley and his wife divorced, he was $4 million behind on his taxes, and he admitted to popping pills “way over the limit.” It was the fear of dying that eventually grabbed his attention.

He was finally able to kick the addiction after taking some time away, “just me and God,” he said.

“This was the path chosen for me. God was rebuilding my character,” Mosley said, explaining that going through his withdrawal was “one of the toughest things” he had ever been through.

He is now five years sober and has been focused on his physical health and began hitting the gym. Mosley has since lost over 100 pounds.

“God has me under construction, which I’m still under,” Mosley maintained. “I don’t feel like I’m complete. I don’t want to ever feel like I’m complete, ’cause my mind would probably get idle.”

“God needed me to be clear so I could see what is needed, not what I want,” he concluded.

Mosley has been using his Instagram to share thoughts about God and his new life.