Hobby Lobby started with a $600 loan in the founder’s basement — here's the incredible story

What does it look like to actually trust God ... with everything? Hobby Lobby founder and CEO David Green is a shining example. He turned a $600 loan and a small business making tiny frames in his basement into a multi-billion dollar empire.

Christian Post reporter Ian M. Giatti recently sat down with Green. Giatti later joined "The Inside Story" to take listeners into Hobby Lobby's secret to success (hint: it involves putting God first).

"It's a culture that he's seeking to create — one that welcomes, one that is transparent about ... their faith," Giatti said, noting Green and his family "live out [their] values."

He continued, "[Green has] found a very successful way to integrate his faith with a successful business model."

