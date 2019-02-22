Hollywood actress wants to show people believing in God 'is a good thing' and 'cool’

LOS ANGELES — Actress Gianna Simone, who stars in "Run the Race," says her belief in God has given her the strength to overcome the most harrowing moments of her life.

"I love that there's more and more faith-based films coming out. It's a beautiful thing to show people that believing in God is cool and believing in God is a good thing,” Simone told The Christian Post at the Hollywood premiere of “Run The Race” on Feb 11.

In addition to “Run The Race,” the actress, who's best known for her secular work, has been featured in three other faith-based films: the blockbuster hit "I Can Only Imagine," "God Bless the Broken Road" and "Unbroken: Path to Redemption."

“It's the greatest thing you can ever do in your life — bringing God and showing people that He loves us through our deepest and darkest times, through our most beautiful glorious highs, and that He's constantly with us, that He's not mad at us, that He's madly in love with us,” she said.

"I love God because it's so true and real to me and God has brought me out of my deepest, darkest times too,” Simone added. “I speak from experience, I have been in some serious lows in my life, horrible times.”

The Boston native said that having her own moments of despair has made her more empathetic and compassionate.

"It makes you wake up and realize that there's horrible things going on in the world and that we're not alone. that there's good people out there, that there's God who lives in us through the Holy Spirit. And when we accept Christ into our heart the Holy Spirit comes in and then we can help each other and really be the hands and the feet of Jesus, loving on each other, taking care of each other, making sure that others are OK.” Simone testified.

“People have done that to me, so I think this film will really inspire people and show people that God's here and even if it's dark and dirty, God will bring you out of it and you'll be better off for it.”

"Run the Race" shows the bond between two brothers whose dream of a new life seems lost and who feel abandoned by their father after their mother's death.

The hope of getting a college football scholarship and moving to a new town seems out of reach for brothers Zach and David after a fight leads to a life-altering injury that renders Zach unable to get back on the field.

"I think God gives people platforms for a reason, and it's my honor and privilege to show people and encourage people in this area because it's the best decision I've ever made, Simone said. “It's the most beautiful decision I've ever made in my life. And it's not a bad thing!”

“Believing in God is so cool. Believing in God is so beautiful. There's nothing bad about believing in God. It just blows my mind,” she added.

In “Run the Race,” Simone plays a nurse and stars alongside Tanner Stine ("NCIS," HBO's "Here & Now") as Zach; Evan Hofer ("Kickin' It") as David; Kristoffer Polaha the dad and Frances Fisher ("Titanic") as their surrogate mother.

Produced by Tim Tebow and his brother, Robby, “Run the Race” hits theaters on Feb. 22.

For more information about the film, visit RuntheRaceMovie.com.