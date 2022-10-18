Hollywood legend Pat Boone on God, golf and the power of second

I think we have all heard the time-tested adage, “Some things just get better with age.”

The mind begins to run wild when you think of all the possibilities that fit this phrase: Love. Cheddar cheese. Self-confidence. Cast iron skillets. My guest today.

Pat Boone is a legendary American singer, composer, actor, writer and spokesperson whose career has spanned seven decades.

A top pop singer in the U.S. during the 1950s and 1960s, Boone has sold more than 45 million records, including six No.1 hits. Oh, did we mention that he has also appeared in more than 15 Hollywood films?

Listen to Boone share his story:

At the tender age of 88, Boone continues to act in movies. In fact, just last week he won the Best Supporting Actor award at the Canadian International Faith & Film Festival for his portrayal of the old coach in a movie called “The Mulligan.”

But wait … there’s more! He has just published his 27th book called “If.”

It seems like there is nothing that will slow this man down.

Boone joins us on the Crossmap Podcast to share what golf means to him, and how the power of second chances has affected his life. Listen as he shares how God has guided his life’s journey and how that message serves as the foundation of his latest book, “If.”

And if that is not enough, we will even reminisce about the night Boone introduced hard-rock pioneers Stryper at the 1986 Dove Awards!

