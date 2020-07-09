Hollywood stars ask for prayer after actress Naya Rivera goes missing, 4-y-o son found alone

Celebrities are flooding the internet asking for prayer for actress Naya Rivera after news broke late Wednesday evening that the “Glee” star was missing during a boat ride.

Pop star Demi Lovato, who had a recurring role on “Glee,” took to Instagram Stories with a message and photo of a lit candle, writing, "Please pray for @nayarivera to be found safe and sound."

Heather Morris, who played Rivera's same-sex love interest on the hit teenage show, also beckoned for prayer on Instagram: "We need all the prayers we can get to bring our Naya back home to us. We need your love and light."

Another “Glee” actor, Harry Shum Jr., tweeted on Wednesday, "Praying."

Principal Figgins of the series, actor Iqbal Theba, retweeted a news story about Rivera’s disappearance and wrote, "Oh God... mercy... please..."

Oh God... mercy... please... Actress Naya Rivera, known for 'Glee' missing and may have drowned after going boating on Lake Piru | https://t.co/QBOBaBJwPi https://t.co/NlBldzyQVv — iqbal theba (@iqbaltheba) July 9, 2020

Rivera and her son, Josey, went missing shortly after she posted a photo of them on Instagram with the caption, “just the two of us.”

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, Rivera and her son took a boat ride at Lake Piru in the Los Padres National Forest in Ventura County, California, on Wednesday. The mother and son rented a boat at around 1 p.m. and approximately three hours later, someone on the lake discovered the young son in the boat asleep by himself.

The child told authorities that his mother went for a swim but never returned to the boat, according to TMZ.

As the search for Rivera continues, actress Jackée Harry, who co-starred with Rivera on “The Royal Family,” pleaded for divine intervention.

"Prayers up for the lovely Naya Rivera. We starred alongside one another in her first very television series, The Royal Family, and I’ve watched her career blossom ever since. Please God, don’t cut this life short," she wrote on Twitter.

Nickelodeon star Victoria Justice tweeted, "Praying for Naya," while actress and producer Tika Sumpter wrote, "Praying for Naya Rivera. I hope she’s OK."

Radio and television talk show host Andy Cohen also posted, "Praying for Naya Rivera and her family. Can’t stop thinking of her poor son."

“We are heartbroken to hear the news Naya Rivera has been reported missing after a day on the lake with her son, Josey. We are keeping Naya, her beautiful son, and her entire family in our prayers. Our hearts are with you all,” daytime television show “The Real” wrote on Instagram along with a photo of Rivera while a guest on the show.

Officials told NBCLA that Rivera's son was discovered with a life vest on while Rivera’s vest was still on the boat.

Helicopters, divers, and drones have been on the search for the actress.

Just days before her disappearance the actress hauntingly reminded people to treasure every moment of their life.

“No matter the year, circumstance, or strifes everyday you’re alive is a blessing,” Rivera wrote on Instagram. “Make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised.”