Holy Week 2018 Begins on March 25; Christians Encouraged to Join Pope Francis

Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach Members of the Italian community take part in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in Bensheim, southwest of Frankfurt.

This year, Holy Week begins on the last week of March. Meanwhile, Christians are encouraged to join Pope Francis for the Holy Week.

The beginning of Holy Week is initiated with Palm Sunday, which falls on March 25 this year. Days after, the Holy Week ends on Easter Sunday, which, this year, happens on March 31.

Christians all over the world have different ways of commemorating the Holy Week. There are some who attend mass, conduct novenas, while some even fast through the entire week.

But the Vatican encourages everyone to join them in observing the Holy Week, as they released Pope Francis' liturgical schedule way ahead of time.

For the Holy Week, Pope Francis will hold mass in St. Peter's Square in Vatican City for Palm Sunday, Crux confirmed.

On Holy Thursday, March 29, Pope Francis will have the morning Chrism Mass in St. Peter's Basilica.

The day after, which is Good Friday, the Pope will conduct the liturgy of the Lord's Passion in the afternoon also in the Basilica. It will be followed by a Nighttime Way of the Cross to be held at Rome's Colosseum.

To end the Holy Week, Pope Francis will hold the Easter vigil at St. Peter's Basilica in the evening.

Those who want to join the Pope in other ceremonies, the Vatican also provided his schedule for the Lent season, as well as the days after Holy Week including Easter.

Easter falls on different dates every year, hence the term, "moveable feasts." But this 2018, Easter falls on April 1, where Christians all over will celebrate the return of the Lord Jesus Christ from his death.

To celebrate His resurrection, Pope Francis will hold an Easter morning Mass in St. Peter's Square. He will then conduct the papal blessing "urbi et orbi," which means "to the city and the world."