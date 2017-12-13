'Homeland' Season 7 News: Premiere Date Revealed in First Official Trailer

(Photo: Facebook/HomelandOnShowtime) Claire Danes as Carrie Mathison in "Homeland" season 7.

Showtime has unveiled the first trailer for "Homeland" season 7.

Former CIA agent Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) goes after the bad guys in the latest trailer for the espionage thriller. In the upcoming season, Carrie goes rogue as she attempts to take down criminals under President Keene's (Elizabeth Marvel) tyrannical administration. Keene arrested 200 members of the intelligence community after she was almost killed in an assassination plot last season.

Based on the clip, Carrie is not the only one who's going after Keene. Brett O'Keefe (Jake Weber), who made his first appearance in season 6, is also out to get the president.

"The founding fathers foresaw the dark day when we would face a president like her," Brett says as he points a gun at a poster of the president. "Anyone who takes a stand for what they believe, people are gonna say they're crazy. They've been calling me that for years," he went on to say.

The previous installment left off with Keene breaking her promise to Carrie. She arrested the 200 intelligence community members without even pressing charges against them, including Saul Berenson (Mandy Patinkin).

Once season 7 picks up, Carrie is no longer working at the White House. She has moved back to D.C. where she is residing with her sister Maggie (Amy Hargreaves). As she attempts to topple the Keene administration, Carrie must race the clock to release the arrested 200.

Reports point out that season 7 will mark the show's penultimate outing. "Homeland" bosses previously suggested that they have planned to make season 8 as the drama's last installment. Earlier this year, showrunner Alex Gansa said the final chapter might see Carrie end up in a place far from D.C. It's also possible that she will return to the intelligence agency business in some way.

The seventh season of "Homeland" officially premieres on Sunday, Feb. 11, at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.