'Horrible, horrible pain': Former Klopfer patients give disturbing stories of late abortionist

Women who underwent abortions by infamous Indiana provider Ulrich Klopfer recently spoke to local media about their experiences, describing them as “horrible” and “painful.”

Klopfer garnered national attention when in September, soon after his death, authorities found the remains of over 2,000 aborted fetuses in his house and another 165 remains in his car.

Kaitor Kay of the Fort Wayne, Indiana-based WANE 15, interviewed five women who had abortions performed by Klopfer.

“It was excruciating,” explained Jessica Bowen, one of the women who had an abortion. She described her experience with Klopfer as “painful” and recalled that she pleaded with him to stop.

“I started screaming and crying and I said, ‘please stop, I don’t want to do this anymore,’ and he looked at the nurse and told her to keep me quiet because I was going to scare the other patients,” said Bowen.

Abby Witt, another interviewee, told WANE that she was also told to be quiet when Klopfer performed her abortion, noting that she “was crying and screaming because of the pain and the trauma.”

Serena Dyksen, who had been raped when she was 13, had an abortion performed by Klopfer. She told WANE that she was “so weak” and was bleeding profusely.

“It was a horrible, horrible pain,” Dyksen explained. “He yelled at me because I was yelling in pain and there was just no care, no compassion at all.”

“He was just a very nasty man. Even afterwards when I went to recover I ended up hemorrhaging everywhere and he never came back in to even check on me. He just sent me home.”

The pro-life advocacy group Live Action released a statement last Saturday in response to the women’s disturbing experiences, arguing that this type of behavior on the part of Klopfer was not unique.

“Women are dying from legal abortion, but no one pays attention. When an abortion facility is at risk of losing its license, they double down and call it an attack on women’s rights, burying the information that shows how dangerous, selfish and greedy they are,” stated Live Action.

“Abortionists like Klopfer are committing abortions and injuring women right at this moment, but the world turns a blind eye to the atrocities being committed, as the media hides them in plain sight behind the words ‘reproductive rights.’”

Klopfer performed abortions in the South Bend area where pro-choice Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg serves as mayor, until his license was suspended in 2015 for multiple violations.

After his death on Sept. 3, his family went through his house. They found a large number of medically preserved aborted babies. Authorities eventually put the total number at 2,246.

Last month, officials searched Klopfer’s car and found another 165 aborted fetal remains in the trunk, putting the total number of discovered remains at 2,411.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement last month that the trunk had “five plastic bags and one box that contained numerous medically preserved fetal remains.”

“The remains recovered were preserved, packaged, and marked similarly to the previous [2,246] fetal remains discovered at the Klopfer residence on Sept. 12,” stated the office.

“All of the items and information observed by detectives and crime scene investigators today, coincide with the previously known information that the fetal remains were from the time period of 2000-2002 when Dr. Klopfer was performing abortions in the state of Indiana.”

Whole Woman's Health Alliance, a local abortion provider, said in a statement earlier this year that they were “shocked” by the news about the fetal remains discovered at Klopfer’s house.

“We join the community seeking more information and awaiting the results of the investigation,” said Whole Woman's HealthAlliance, as reported by local outlet WNDU.

“We adhere to the highest healthcare standards and we treat our patients with compassion and respect when they need it most.”