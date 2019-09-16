Over 2,200 aborted babies found preserved at deceased abortionist’s home: ‘Sickening beyond words’

The remains of more than 2,200 aborted babies were found at the home of an abortionist who recently died, according to police and family members.

Dr. Ulrich Klopfer performed abortions in South Bend, Indiana — the city where pro-choice Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg serves as mayor — until his license was suspended in 2015 over multiple violations. He died on Sept. 3.

When his family went through his house, according to local media outlet WSBT 22, they found an alarming number of medically preserved aborted babies. Authorities later put the total number at 2,246.

An investigation into the babies' remains is ongoing, with authorities finding no evidence of procedures being performed at his home, according to WSBT 22.

The pro-life group Live Action called the discovery “horrifying,” drawing a parallel to the police investigation into the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, abortion clinic of Dr. Kermit Gosnell.

“The grisly discovery is reminiscent of what investigators found when they raided the Philadelphia abortion facility of now-imprisoned abortionist Kermit Gosnell, who kept aborted fetal body parts in jars in his facility,” Live Action said.

“Abortionist Michael Roth also kept body parts of his aborted victims. In other words, Klopfer isn’t the only abortionist with a penchant for collecting body parts of his victims.”

Whole Woman's Health Alliance, a local abortion provider, said in a statement that they were “shocked” by the news of the macabre discovery at his house.

“We join the community seeking more information and awaiting the results of the investigation,” said Whole Woman's HealthAlliance, news station outlet WNDU reports. “We adhere to the highest healthcare standards and we treat our patients with compassion and respect when they need it most.”

Republican Congresswoman Jackie Walorski of Indiana said in a statement released Saturday that the discovery was “sickening beyond words.”

“This tragic case shows why abortion providers must be held to strict guidelines and face rigorous oversight. I will be looking into federal legislation to ensure the remains of aborted babies are always treated with dignity, including in the case of chemical abortions,” Walorski said.

“State and federal authorities should conduct a full investigation into this case and take any steps necessary to protect Hoosiers, including the unborn, from unsafe practitioners.”

Klopfer had his license to perform abortion suspended for numerous violations, among them performing an abortion on a 10-year-old who was raped by her uncle and then not reporting the rape to authorities.

At a Medical Licensing Board hearing held in August 2016, Klopfer argued that he was not obligated to report all incidents in which an under-aged girl becomes pregnant.

“If I have a child, 13 or 14, coming to the clinic for an abortion with their mother or father or both, it doesn't mean in each and every case it's child abuse,” claimed Klopfer, as reported by WSBT in 2016.