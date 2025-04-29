Home News Japanese hotel forces Israeli tourist to sign 'war crimes' declaration

A hotel establishment in the Japanese city of Kyoto, Guest House Wind Villa hotel, recently insisted that an Israeli tourist sign an official declaration denying involvement in various war crimes, which included murder, rape and attacks on civilians.

The official declaration form stated: "I have never been involved in any war crimes that violate international law and humanitarian law; I have never committed war crimes, including but not limited to: attacks on civilians (children, women, etc.), killing or mistreating those who have surrendered or been taken as prisoners of war; torture or inhumane treatment; sexual violence, forced displacement, or looting; any other acts that fall under Article 8 of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC).”

"I have never planned, ordered, aided, abetted, or incited war crimes, nor have I participated in such acts. I pledge to continue complying with international law and humanitarian law and never to engage in war crimes in any form," the document continued.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

The Israeli tourist was surprised by the unusual request.

"It’s ridiculous and absurd," he told Israeli media. "I told him we don't kill women and children. Why would we do that?"

The tourist, therefore, initially refused to sign the document. However, the hotel made it clear that they would not allow him to check in without signing the form.

"The clerk handed me this form and told me that without signing it, I wouldn't be allowed to check in," the Israeli tourist, who serves as a combat medic in the Israeli Navy, revealed.

The hotel management defended the request as necessary due to Israel’s ongoing military operations against Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

"I don't think it is ridiculous. It is mandatory to serve in the army in your country. Since Israel launched a military operation in Gaza in October 2023, we do not know who may have been involved, as young Israelis are required to serve in the army," the hotel manager said. "We cannot distinguish between our guests. In any case, we believe we have the right to ensure who we are hosting in our hotel. This step was also intended to guarantee our safety."

At the moment, only Russian and Israeli tourists are required to sign the hotel document due to the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

"In the end, I decided to sign it because I have nothing to hide," the tourist said. "The statement is true — I did not commit any war crimes, and Israeli soldiers do not commit war crimes. I signed because I didn’t want to create problems, and because this form means nothing."

"I don't think he's antisemitic, just misinformed," the Israeli man concluded.

However, Israel’s Ambassador to Japan, Gilad Cohen, strongly condemned the hotel’s conduct in an official letter to Kyoto Governor Takatoshi Nishiwaki.

"This discriminatory act, based solely on nationality, caused the guest significant emotional distress and discomfort," Cohen argued.

"We view this incident as extremely serious and unacceptable. It constitutes a blatant violation of Japan’s Hotel Business Law and the values of equality and non-discrimination that we believe are shared by our two nations. Particularly concerning is the fact that this does not appear to be an isolated case," the ambassador continued.

Cohen emphasized that discrimination against Israelis will not be tolerated in Japan.

"There is and will be no place for discrimination against Israelis, not in Japan and not anywhere else. Japanese authorities have zero tolerance for such cases and have previously taken firm action in a similar incident at another hotel in Kyoto. We will continue to stay vigilant at the embassy and ensure that Israeli tourists can continue to enjoy the Land of the Rising Sun," Cohen told the Israeli news outlet Ynet news.

Located at opposite ends of Asia, Japan and Israel are both democratic and advanced high-tech societies. While diplomatic and commercial ties between Tokyo and Jerusalem are solid, there have been cases of anti-Israel sentiments in Japan.

In July 2024, the Japanese city of Hiroshima rejected calls from anti-Israel activists to exclude the Jewish state from the official nuclear bomb commemoration ceremony due to the Gaza War.

This article was originally published by All Israel News.