'House of Cards' Season 6 News: Production Expected to Resume on Dec. 8

Production on the sixth and final season of "House of Cards" is set to resume this December.

According to Deadline, the suspension on the show's production has been extended for another two weeks, beginning Nov. 27 to Dec. 8. The crew will have nothing to worry about since they will still be compensated for the two-week period. This much was revealed by Media Rights Capital SVP of television business and legal affairs Pauline Micelli in a letter to the "House of Cards" team, which was obtained by the publication.

"We continue to work with Netflix with the hope of resuming production soon," Micelli said in the letter. "These last two months have tested and tried all of us in ways none of us could have foreseen. The one thing we have learned throughout this process is that this production is bigger than just one person and we could not be more proud to be associated with one of the most loyal and talented production cast and crews in this business."

Given the additional two-week delay, it is widely believed that production will be back on track by Dec. 8. However, with everything that is going on behind the scenes, it is possible that this is not yet the final date. One thing is for sure, though: "House of Cards" season 6 will be moving forward without Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey).

Production on the Netflix original was halted after allegations of sexual misconduct against Spacey surfaced. The streaming giant then cut ties with the actor and refused to be associated with his name.

As for what the upcoming final season will look like without Underwood, it was previously reported that the showrunners and writers of the series have been brainstorming ideas for a potential plot, which will then be presented to both MRC and Netflix.

For now, "House of Cards" season 6 remains up in the air.