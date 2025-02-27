Home News Exclusive: ‘House of David’ clip reveals epic battle scene between David and Goliath, stunning sets

An exclusive clip from “House of David” shows behind-the-scenes footage from key moments on the show, including David’s battle against Goliath, highlighting the show’s epic set and elaborate costuming.

“This is one of the most famous stories one could ever hope to try to adapt. So we want to get the story right and do it in a relentlessly entertaining way,” director Jon Erwin says in the clip, while co-director Jon Gunn adds, “and to make sure we do it while honoring the original text in a way that's human and honest and compelling and exciting.”

Shot in Greece, the show features a sprawling set and intricate costuming, something Erwin says was part of showrunners’ efforts to “world build.”

“One of the things that we really were passionate about, that we felt like had not been done biblically, was really world build, the costume design, the look of the show, the set builds themselves. It becomes this symphony of art,” he says. “We're out in the elements, and we're doing this stuff for real. It's gonna feel very practical and organic.”

Starring Michael Iskander as David, Ali Suliman as King Saul and Stephen Lang as the prophet Samuel, “House of David” follows the rise of David, a key biblical figure who ultimately becomes Israel's most famous and revered king.

It contrasts the downfall of King Saul, whose pride leads to his undoing, with the unlikely ascent of David, a shepherd boy. Directed by God’s will, the prophet Samuel anoints David, a young outcast, as the future king. As Saul's authority diminishes, David embarks on a journey of self-discovery and destiny, facing love, loss and conflict in the court of the very king he is destined to succeed.

“As one leader falls, another must rise,” reads the film synopsis.

The first three episodes of “House of David” hit Prime Video on Feb. 27.

The clip shows brief moments from key events, including Samuel’s anointing of David and the shepherd boy winding up his slingshot, preparing for the decisive act that will shape his destiny and mark the beginning of his rise to kingship.

“Everyone is so dedicated to their craft and really cares about every detail,” Iskander says, while Lang adds, “Every set that I've been in has an absolutely lived-in quality to it, which really contributes to the authenticity and the reality.”

Gunn describes the scene between David and Goliath as the most “challenging and rewarding,” stressing that he and Erwin didn’t want the show to be built on CG.

“We wanted the dirt and the earth and the trees and the landscapes to be real,” he said

"Goliath actor" Martyn Ford added that the scenes were filmed in “real-time” and in the “most incredible settings.”

“The people behind the sets, the people we on the scenes, they just bring so much energy and so much life every single day. And that shines through.”

In a recent interview with The Christian Post, Erwin emphasized the responsibility showrunners felt to honor the source material.

“The Bible is a bestseller for a reason. It’s one of the most-read books in the world, and we take that seriously. Our goal is not only to get it right but to deliver something that captures the spirit of the Bible while making the story come alive for a new generation.”

He added that the project’s immense scale was made possible by Amazon’s involvement, a collaboration the filmmaker described as a "miracle."

“For a platform this big to support us with the resources we needed to tell this story, and still allow us creative control, is unprecedented," Erwin noted. "The success of projects like ‘The Chosen’ and ‘Jesus Revolution’ created the space for something like this to happen."

Watch the exclusive clip from “House of David” below.