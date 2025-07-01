Home News How parents can embrace technology as a 'Gospel-bringing tool' for meaninful discipleship

Instead of fearing the lightning-fast advancements of the digital world, a Christian ministry is encouraging parents to embrace technology as a way to equip their children with the tools to grow into God-honoring people who engage responsibly as screens push for more of their attention.

"In an age when screens are ever-present and digital distractions abound, parents often ask: 'How can I help my daughter grow in faith in a tech-saturated world?'" Rachel Culpepper, the executive director of American Heritage Girls, asked in a statement provided to The Christian Post.

"How can Christian parents faithfully navigate this new technology when the Bible doesn't directly address these issues? The Bible is clear — the matters of the heart are vastly more important than the trivial nature of today's world," she added. "It's vital that parents and leaders of [children] nurture a sense of respect and love towards our Creator. Our [kids] were made for so much more than anything social media has to offer."

American Heritage Girls is a Christ-centered organization that has offered developmental and leadership opportunities for 30 years, helping young girls grow into honest women with strong moral principles.

Through various resources, including its "Raising Godly Girls" podcast, AHG offers advice on how to raise godly daughters in a culture that is increasingly hostile to Christian values.

During a recent episode, Culpepper said that technology can be a "Gospel-bringing tool," but only when it's used appropriately. Even if parents don't want their kids exposed to the dangers of the internet, they must face the reality that most teenagers are online at least daily, if not constantly.

According to a 2024 Pew Research survey of teenagers aged 13 to 17, 96% of teenagers reported being online daily. Nearly half said that they're online almost constantly.

Roughly half of the teenagers surveyed report visiting Instagram or Snapchat daily, and about one in 10 reported visiting these social media platforms almost constantly. The share of teenagers who reported using Instagram almost constantly increased slightly, going from 8% in 2023 to 12% at the time of the study.

"As we all are trying to navigate what feels like an expressway of technology, things are coming fast, they're changing fast, and how does that highway intersect with our girls' faith?" Culpepper asked, speaking to the concerns parents may have about raising children in today's digital landscape.

Since the internet and social media will continue to be an ever-present force in society as children grow older, Culppper believes it's important to teach her children how to engage with the technology responsibly.

Parents, she said, can create a routine for their daughters, noting that girls typically learn better when there's structure. Parents could also craft a schedule around a tech-based Bible study for their children and stick to it to make the study a habit.

During the summer vacation, a time when children are out of school and adapting to a new routine, Culpepper said that her family utilizes a dry-erase board. The board breaks down various activities and the amount of time allotted, including things like technology use.

The set beginning and end times, she added, help her children avoid the temptation to scroll endlessly. Culpepper said her children know that they have, for example, 30 minutes to engage with a video online.

Parents also need to avoid what Culpepper called the "disconnected faith-tech journey." Any discipleship tool is only as effective as a parent's willingness to walk their children through it, she stressed.

"It's not wise to just sign your girl up for online library resources, you know, virtual Bible study or a playlist of Biblical lessons, and just turn her loose," Culpepper said.

"Every online presence really does have to come with a caring and watchful eye," she added, warning that sometimes people with ill intentions slip their way into certain online platforms.

While some safeguards exist, Culpepper said it's still parents' responsibility to ensure their children are protected when using the internet. She questioned how parents can offer guidance to their children if they're using their child's internet time as a break.

"And the third thing is just finding ways for her to synthesize what she's learning," the AHG executive director said. "If she has an applicable lesson through her video lesson or, you know, online Bible study, find a way to bring that into the concrete world."

As a mother to multiple children, Culpepper said that when someone in the family is sick on Sunday and cannot leave the house, they use online streaming technology to attend church online. This ensures that her children still engage with their church and remain committed to faith formation.

For parents concerned about their children's access to the internet and technology, AHG offers a Digital Citizenship Badge that girls can earn. These badges are designed to teach girls how to conduct themselves online and how to make wise choices when navigating the internet.

"If you, as a parent, are like, 'OK, I think this summer we are going to be venturing into more of this online world. I want my girl to be prepared,' this is a great primer if you're looking for something to help your girls start to learn how to make those wise choices, what to look out for," Culpepper said.