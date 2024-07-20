Home News Hulk Hogan calls Trump 'a real American hero' after assassination attempt: 'I can no longer stay silent'

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan called former President Donald Trump his hero and ripped off his shirt while making a speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention this week, revealing a "Make America Great Again" T-shirt featuring Trump and his running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio.

"Well, let me tell you something, brother. You know something. When I came here tonight, there was so much energy in this room. I felt maybe I was in Madison Square Garden, getting ready to win another world title. … The vibe was so intense. The energy was so crazy. It felt like maybe I was going press that no good sticky [Andre the] Giant over my head and slam him to the mat, brother," the 70-year-old began during his speech Thursday night.

"But what I found out was I was in a room full of real Americans, brother. And at the end of the day, with our leader up there, my hero, that gladiator, we're going to bring America back together; one real American at a time, brother," he added.

Hogan, a popular pro-wrestler in the 1980s and 1990s who attained mainstream success in movies and television, referred to Trump and Vance as "the greatest tag team of my life" who will "straighten this country out for all the real Americans."

"Even though you guys are real Americans, you better get ready. Because when Donald J. Trump becomes the president of the United States, all the real Americans are going to be nicknamed Trumpites because all the Trumpites are going to be running wild for four years. So with the power of Donald J. Trump and all the Trumpites running wild, America is going to get back on track, and like Donald J. Trump said, America is going to be great again."

Just before ripping his shirt off, Hogan shared a few sentiments about what Trump endured after he faced an assassination attempt against him in Pennsylvania last Saturday.

"I think about how Donald Trump his family was compromised. Well, I look out there and I see Donald Trump, I think about how his business was compromised. But what happened last week when they took a shot at my hero, tried to kill the next president of the United States, enough was enough. And I said let Trumpamania run wild, brother," Hogan said as he ripped his shirt and drew cheers from the crowd.

"As an entertainer, I tried to stay out of politics, but after everything that's happened to our country over the past four years and everything that happened last weekend. I can no longer stay silent," he continued.

"I'm here tonight because I want the world to know that Donald Trump is a real American hero. And I'm proud to support my hero as the next president of this United States."

Hogan, who said he has known Trump for over three decades, recalled a "flashback."

"This is really tripping. You know, the last time I was up on stage, Donald Trump was sitting at ringside at the Trump Plaza. I was bleeding like a pig. And I won the world title right in front of Donald J. Trump. And you know something, he's going to win in November, and we're all going to be champions again when he wins," Hogan said.

"I've known that man for over 35 years, and he's always been the biggest patriot and he still is. He's always told you exactly what he thought, and he still does, brother. And no matter the odds, he always finds a way to win. When he's back in our White House, America is going to start winning again."

Hogan admired Trump for his ability to endure all that has been thrown at him during his time in politics.

"They've thrown everything at Donald Trump: all the investigations, the impeachments, the court cases; and he's still standing and kicking their butts," Hogan said.

"You know, we never had it better than the Trump years. Back then, we had a thriving economy. We had strong borders. We had safe streets. We had peace and respect around the world. But then we lost it all in a blink of an eye. Crime is out of control. The border is out of control. The price of food and gas and housing is out of control. And the only person who can clean this up is Donald Trump."

"You know, guys, I really, really love this country. And I've lived the American dream. And I want my kids, your kids, and all those little teeny Hulk-a-maniacs out there to live the American dream, too."

"This November, guys, we can save the American Dream for everyone. Donald Trump is the president who will get the job done. All you criminals, all you lowlifes, all you scumbags, all you drug dealers, and all you crooked politicians need to answer one question, brother. What you going to do when Donald Trump and all the Trump-a-maniacs run wild on you, brother?"

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, made headlines last December when he and his wife, Sky Daily Hogan, were baptized at Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Florida.

"Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life," Hogan wrote on social media at the time.

Hogan posted a tweet in April 2023 stating that he originally accepted Chris as his Savior as a teenager. He has often talked about his religious beliefs over the years. He garnered criticism in 2015 after a sex tape of him with another man's wife from 2012 was leaked to the press. The video showed him using racist language.