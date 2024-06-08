Home News South Korean rights groups demand China apologize for forced repatriations of defectors

The "National Alliance against Forced Repatriation of North Korean Defectors," in which organizations such as the "Movement for Investigating Truth about Forced Repatriation of North Korean Defectors" and "Esther Prayer Movement" participate, held a press conference opposing the forced repatriation of North Korean defectors by the Chinese government on Monday in front of the Seoul Central Post Office near the Chinese Embassy in Myeongdong, Seoul.

The alliance urged the Chinese government to apologize to the world for the regime's inhumane crime of forced repatriation. It demanded that China stop forced repatriation and allow North Korean defectors to go to the countries they want, respect the human rights of North Korean defectors in China, guarantee their U.N. refugee status, and exercise influence as a member of the U.N. Human Rights Council to improve human rights issues in North Korea.

In a statement released on June 3, they stated, "In celebration of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and North Korea, which was marked as the 'Year of Friendly Relations between North Korea and China,' Zhao Leji, the third-ranking official of the Chinese Communist Party, visited North Korea to discuss the development of friendly cooperation relations with Kim Jong-un on April 13."

"Shortly after the talks between the two countries, the forced repatriation of North Korean defectors detained in China resumed in earnest. On April 26, news spread through various channels that more than 200 defectors were forcibly repatriated from Baiyin Detention Center in China, and 50 to 60 from Tumen and Hunchun, and a small number from Dandong," they continued.

The alliance stated that "this incident occurred just six months after more than 600 people were forcibly repatriated following the Asian Games in Hangzhou last October," and expressed concerns that "experts fear that China may be offering North Korean defectors as a 'gift' to Kim Jong-un in light of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between North Korea and China, and that the remaining defectors may be repatriated sequentially."

"Human Rights Watch (HRW) also strongly criticized the Chinese government, stating that this recent forced repatriation incident occurred shortly after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese official Zhao Leji sought to strengthen relations between the two countries in North Korea," they added. "HRW also urged the Chinese government to allow defectors to seek asylum or transit to South Korea or another safe third country."

The alliance continued, "The European Union (EU) evaluated in its annual report on human rights and democracy released on April 29 that the human rights and democracy situation in North Korea remained very serious last year," and "the EU also expressed concerns about the recent large-scale forced repatriation of North Korean defectors by the Chinese government and raised the issue with the Chinese government."

"Many human rights organizations, including the United Nations, have repeatedly reported that those forcibly repatriated to North Korea are subject to torture, sexual violence, forced labor, and even execution," they emphasized. "Forcibly repatriating those who crossed into China to survive is a barbaric act. The entire world is watching whether China will remain a barbaric nation or move towards a civilized nation that respects life and human rights."

They concluded by stating, "If the Chinese government does not accept these human rights improvements, it should resign from the U.N. Human Rights Council and the U.N. Security Council."

Originally published at Christian Daily Korea. Translated and edited by Christian Daily International.