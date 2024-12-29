Home News Faith-based films 'I Can Only Imagine 2,' 'Unbreakable Boy' releasing from Kingdom Story Company, Lionsgate

Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company have announced they're moving forward with two new projects: “I Can Only Imagine 2,” a sequel to the 2018 box-office smash that grossed over $83 million domestically, and “Unbreakable Boy,” hitting theaters in February 2025.

“I Can Only Imagine 2,” which continues the inspiring true story of MercyMe frontman Bart Millard, is set to enter production with co-directors Brent McCorkle and Andrew Erwin, who also co-wrote the screenplay, according to Variety.

Returning to their roles are John Michael Finley as Bart Millard, Dennis Quaid as his father, Arthur, and Trace Adkins as Scott Brickell, MercyMe’s manager. Joining the cast is Milo Ventimiglia, best known for “This Is Us,” who will portray singer-songwriter Tim Timmons.

“We’re excited to be partnering once again with Kingdom on this continuation of Bart’s incredible story and are confident its winning combination of emotional truth and pure heart will connect with audiences everywhere,” said Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

Producers Kevin Downes, Andrew Erwin, Cindy Bond, Bart Millard, Daryl Lefever and Joshua Walsh expressed excitement about revisiting the world of “I Can Only Imagine.”

“‘I Can Only Imagine’ captured the hearts of audiences when it was released, and continues to provide hope and encouragement to millions around the globe,” said Downes. “The success of that film led to the founding of Kingdom Story Company, where our mission is to tell stories that ignite a ‘rush of hope,’ and so we are thrilled that we get to return to this world and explore the rest of Bart’s incredible journey in our company’s first sequel. Co-Directors Andrew Erwin and Brent McCorkle, along with Bart Millard, have crafted an emotionally rich, inspiring, and unexpected take that will appeal to both fans of the original and newcomers alike.”

The first "I Can Only Imagine" follows the true story of Millard, who endured a difficult upbringing at the hands of his father, who eventually died of cancer after embracing Christianity. His experience inspired him to write the mega-hit song, “I Can Only Imagine.”

“The story beautifully illustrates that nobody is ever too far from God's love — or too far from an eternal home in Heaven," the movie's synopsis states.

In 2018, Millard applauded filmmakers for doing what he termed a “great job with a redemption story, adding: “It's kind of scary making a faith-based film. I didn't want it to be low-hanging fruit or kind of a corny movie, and I think they did a really great job of capturing the emotion. There were some scenes for me, in watching the film, that made me really uncomfortable — because I was kind of reliving it and I think that's a sign of a job well done."

The sequel promises to delve deeper into Millard’s journey, offering fans of the original film and newcomers alike an “emotionally rich and inspiring” experience.

Also from Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company comes “The Unbreakable Boy,” another inspirational film based on the true story documented in The Unbreakable Boy: A Father’s Fear, a Son’s Courage, and a Story of Unconditional Love by Scott M. LeRette and Susy Flory

Directed by Jon Gunn and written by Gunn, the movie follows Scott (Zachary Levi) and Teresa (Meghann Fahy) as they navigate life with their son, Austin, who is both autistic and living with brittle bone disease. The family’s story of faith, joy and resilience highlights how even the hardest days can become moments of gratitude and courage.

The film stars Levi, Fahy, Jacob Laval, Drew Powell, Peter Facinelli and Patricia Heaton, and is produced by Kevin Downes, Jon Erwin, Jerilyn Esquibel, Peter Facinelli and Andrew Erwin. “The Unbreakable Boy” will hit theaters on Feb. 21, 2025.

Levi, who has described himself as “Christian-adjacent,” previously starred in the faith-based film “American Underdog,” created by Jon and Andy Erwin. In a 2021 interview with CP about the film, the actor said he believes God has orchestrated the timing of all his projects.

“Almost every job I’ve gotten up to this point is something that found me in some way, which really is God,” he recalled. “We’re trying to figure out what would be the next cool job for me to do. And then all of a sudden, God is like, … ‘Do this one now, because I think this something that’s going to be really good for you.’”

Levi continued: “I wasn’t going to be able to make this movie at all. The pandemic happened; all of a sudden, my schedule freed up. [The Erwins] were like, ‘Yo, now that you’re free, we’ve always envisioned you as maybe being this role. Would you consider doing it?’ I read the script. It was amazing. And then it all happened. And now here we are, and it all feels very fated. It feels like God’s fingerprints were all over it.”

The films come on the heels of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” directed by Dallas Jenkins, which made over $32 million at the domestic box office and $26.4 million worldwide. The film was a box office success, surpassing expectations and tripling its budget of under $10 million.

At the red carpet premiere of the film, Andy Erwin told The Christian Post that Kingdom Story Company wants to create films that highlight hope and redemption, both to Christian and mainstream audiences.

“Redemption is at the core of everything we do, it has to be about the idea of redemption that promotes hope,” he said. “I think those are the stories that, for us as people of faith, really speak to us, but they also invite an outside audience to really understand what we believe. We've tried to find different varieties of that kind of stories.”