Jesse Hutch reveals why he rejects 'Christian actor' label even though faith is his 'North Star'

For actor Jesse Hutch, faith is central to everything he does, from the roles he chooses to how he interacts with his family and colleagues — yet he's quick to reject labels such as "Christian actor" to define his broader identity in Christ.

"My faith highly influences everything in my life. It helps me decide how I make choices in my marriage, how to be a parent, how to handle my finances, and ultimately, how to be an actor, ultimately, how to be a human being on set," the 43-year-old actor told The Christian Post.

"Faith is a massive, important thing to me in my life. It's not just some flippant thing, and it's not just something that I label my life; 'I'm a Christian actor.' Nope. I'm an actor, I'm a father, I'm a husband, I'm a brother, I'm a stranger. There are a lot of labels you could put on me, and yet, at the end of the day … God, Jesus Christ, is my leader, and so that's where it starts, and that's where I begin, and everything else comes out from that."

Hutch's commitment to his faith drew him to his latest project, "Homestead," hitting theaters on Dec. 20. From Angel Studios, the project emerges as a timely post-apocalyptic drama that balances the tension of a crumbling world with themes of hope, faith and family, he said.

The hybrid project, debuting as a feature film later this month before transitioning into a TV series, stars Hutch in the role of Evan Lee, an ex-Green Beret navigating a world teetering on the edge of collapse.

"I've been calling this movie a present-day post-apocalyptic movie because it's real-time; it feels kind of close and personal," he said.

"But this is not a movie based on fear. It's not a movie that is like, 'Hey, you should be so afraid that you're going to go home and wreck yourself.' This is actually a movie that is filled with themes that, I think, ultimately, provide hope and will hopefully encourage you as a viewer to take stock of your life, where you're at, what you want to do."

The series, which also stars Neal McDonough, Dawn Olivieri, Bailey Chase, Currie Graham and Olivia Sanabia, is a continuation of the movie based on the novel Black Autumn by Jason Kirkham and Jason Ross.

"A nuclear bomb is detonated in Los Angeles, and the nation devolves into unprecedented chaos," read the film synopsis. "Ex-Green Beret Jeff Eriksson and his family escape to The Homestead, an eccentric prepper's fortress nestled in the mountains. As violent threats and apocalyptic conditions creep toward their borders, the residents of The Homestead are left to wonder: how long can a group of people resist both the dangers of human nature and the bloodshed at their doorstep?"

According to Hutch, Evan Lee is a stabilizing force in the chaos, a character who embodies resilience and compassion.

"Evan's a grounded guy. He's someone who reads the room, helps people find their way, and walks alongside them through their struggles. He's not forceful but honest, and that's what drew me to him," he said.

The actor added that the film's themes of family and survival struck a personal chord for him, as he considers his role as a husband and father his greatest calling. And in an era defined by technological advancements and modern stress, "Homestead" highlights the importance of simplicity and self-sufficiency.

"I think this is a message of going back to the basics," he said. "Can I grow my own food? Can I live on land? Can I take life into my own hands and be responsible for what I eat, how I eat it, how I run my family, how I live my life, and how I do my day-to-day routine? And yet, there's also just the humanity of it, which is just breathe. Sometimes, you need to step back and … allow yourself to be in the moment. Watch the sunset, pick an apple … sit down with someone and have a conversation."

Hutch told CP his personal journey adds a layer of authenticity to his portrayal. A series of life-threatening experiences — from drowning at 19 to surviving falls and accidents — have shaped his outlook on resilience.

"I've learned to embrace a mourning period when faced with challenges. Feel it, process it, but then shift your focus and move forward. Resilience isn't about avoiding pain; it's about growing through it," he said.

"I'm still learning from a lot of those experiences today. … I'm going, 'Oh, man, OK, God, just showed me another little something to learn from that.' Be open to learning. Never, never have the mentality that you've made it and you know everything."

The Canadian-born actor shared how in an industry that often prizes fame and material success above all, he sees his work as an opportunity to connect with the people he works with on a deeper level.

"Yes, I'm here making a movie. Yes, I'm an actor. Yes, I'm performing, and I'm bringing this to life, and it's all very important, and I want to do the best job that I can. But that's kind of a given," he says. "What's really exciting is: who am I going to be working with for one month, two months, six months? Who am I going to get to spend time with? What are they going through?"

"What's really important is that this world of being an actor takes you to so many different places with so many different people, and I'm allowed to be in their life for a short time, and it's an honor, and it's a blessing to spend time with people, because currency is great and all, but the most important currency, I think, is time," he added.

"If someone's willing to tell you a story about something they're going through in their day, just listen. You have an opportunity, and that could be one of the best things that you can do that day for them and for yourself."

"Homestead" hits theaters on Dec. 20.