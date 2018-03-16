'I Can Only Imagine' Top Seller on Movie Ticketing Services, Surpasses 'Black Panther'

Expand | Collapse (Photo: Icon Media Group) Movie poster art for "I Can Only Imagine" hitting theaters March 16, 2018.

The faith-based film "I Can Only Imagine" hits theaters nationwide Friday and according to the popular American ticketing company Fandango and MovieTickets.com, the movie is already the top-selling feature film in theaters this weekend.

Walt Disney's "Black Panther," which has brought a worldwide box office total of $1.1204 billion to theaters, has taken the No. 2 spot this weekend. At No. 1 is the true-life story of musician Bart Millard's life that inspired the chart-topping song, "I Can Only Imagine."

"So currently we are the top selling ticket on Fandango. YIKES!!!" Millard celebrated on Instagram Wednesday.

MercyMe's crossover hit song, "I Can Only Imagine," has sold over 2 million digital downloads and was certified almost 3x platinum.

Now, almost a decade later, Millard's life story is being showcased in the Erwin brothers movie.

According to the movie's summary, "I Can Only Imagine" is the "true story that follows the life of Bart Millard, lead singer of the Christian band MercyMe, whose father died of cancer and inspires him to write the mega-hit song, 'I Can Only Imagine.' The story beautifully illustrates that nobody is ever too far from God's love — or too far from an eternal home in Heaven."

Millard once labeled his father a monster because of how he physically and verbally abused the singer. However, the film is a story of redemption as that same man became Millard's biggest hero before his death.

"I Can Only Imagine" features an all-star cast, including Dennis Quaid ("The Day After Tomorrow," "The Rookie," "Soul Surfer"); Oscar winner Cloris Leachman ("The Iron Giant"); platinum-selling country music legend Trace Adkins; Bible teacher Priscilla Shirer ("War Room") and introduces Broadway's J. Michael Finley ("Les Miserables").

For more information about "I Can Only Imagine," click here.