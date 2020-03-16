‘I Still Believe’ lands at No. 1 at the box office on opening day

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Despite low theater attendance due to the nationwide precautions to avoid the coronavirus, moviegoers were out to support the faith-based film “I Still Believe,” which opened Friday at No. 1.

The Lionsgate film, made with a budget of $12 million, brought in over $9 million in ticket sales over the weekend, causing it to rank at No. 1 on Friday, beating out Sony’s “Bloodshot” and Disney’s “Onward.” Weekend totals show the film at No. 2 overall.

“I Still Believe” chronicles the story of how the award-winning Christian singer Jeremy Camp fell in love with and married Melissa Lynn Henning, who died in 2001, less than a year after they were wed.

Upon learning of the film’s No. 1 ranking on Friday, Camp took to social media with a message to his supporters.

“Jeremycampofficial Thanks to everyone who went out yesterday to support the film. I know times are crazy and uncertain right now, but we should never be controlled by fear. Stay healthy and remember God is in control! Love you guys! #istillbelieve,” he wrote on Instagram.

The faith-based film’s numbers were impressive despite the fact that the weekend box office plunged to a 22-year low of $55 million as hundreds of theaters closed and people remained home due to the rise of the coronavirus.

Named after Camp’s popular song, “I Still Believe” was produced under the Erwin Brothers’ newly-formed studio Kingdom, in association with Lionsgate. The film stars country singer Shania Twain, who plays the role of Camp's mother opposite actor Gary Sinise, who wonderfully portrays Camp's father. Actress Britt Robertson who gives a stellar performance of Camp's late wife, Melissa, and the role of Camp is performed by New Zealander KJ Apa, who really becomes Camp on the big screen.

“I Still Believe” joined box office hits such as “Black Panther” and “American Sniper” in IMAX theaters this month.